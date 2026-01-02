Bengaluru cyber police arrested two individuals for circulating obscene and derogatory messages targeting actor Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are tracing more culprits involved in the online abuse.

Bengaluru cyber police have made a significant breakthrough in the investigation of obscene and derogatory messages circulated on social media targeting Vijayalakshmi, the wife of actor Darshan, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. The online abuse aimed to publicly humiliate her and tarnish her dignity. Following her complaint, authorities quickly traced the culprits and arrested two individuals, while continuing efforts to apprehend others involved.

Social Media Abuse Targeting Vijayalakshmi

The accused had been posting defamatory and obscene messages on social media platforms, specifically targeting Vijayalakshmi. These posts were maliciously intended to insult, defame, and demean her publicly. Disturbed by the online harassment, Vijayalakshmi approached the cyber police station, prompting an immediate investigation.

Arrests Made Following IP Address Tracing

After analysing social media accounts, mobile numbers, and technical data, the cyber police arrested two individuals, Chandru and Nitin. Nitin, an engineer from Davangere, and Chandru, an auto driver from Chikkabanavara, Bengaluru, were taken into custody. Preliminary investigations confirmed that the accused had misused social media to post obscene, defamatory, and derogatory content. The posts were deleted after the online abuse was identified.

Investigation Underway, More Arrests Expected

The cybercrime police are actively investigating the case and have cast a net to apprehend several more individuals involved in posting such messages. The accused are being interrogated, and action is being taken against them under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Cyber Police Issue Strict Warning to Social Media Users

The cyber police have urged social media users to act responsibly. Using online platforms to abuse, insult, or defame someone is illegal, and the authorities have made it clear that legal action will be taken against culprits without exception.