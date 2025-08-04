Bengaluru police have arrested two more individuals for sending obscene messages and videos to actress Ramya on social media, bringing the total arrests to four. The case stems from abusive posts linked to the Renukaswamy murder controversy.

Bengaluru: Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru have arrested two more individuals in connection with sending obscene messages to actress Ramya on social media. Two suspects had previously been arrested in the same case, bringing the total number of arrests to four.

Background Of The Case

Actress Ramya had recently posted on social media demanding justice for the family of Renukaswamy, who was allegedly murdered by actor Darshan's gang after Renukaswamy sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda.

Following this, 46 of Darshan's fans allegedly posted obscene comments on her post. Outraged by the abusive remarks, Ramya filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police.

According to police, some of the suspects not only sent vulgar comments but also shared obscene videos along with their messages. The accused have been behaving unruly on social media since the incident.

Police Crack Down On Cyber Harassment

Taking the complaint seriously, the CCB police have intensified their investigation. Information is being gathered about the remaining accused, and officials have assured that strict legal action will follow.

The police are conducting a targeted operation to curb cyber harassment against women on social media and have launched a manhunt to apprehend the remaining suspects.