A Bengaluru man lost ₹56,000 after clicking a free movie download link received on WhatsApp. Cybercriminals used a malicious APK file to access his bank details and siphon off money. Police have registered a case.

Online movie piracy continues to pose a serious threat not only to filmmakers but also to unsuspecting viewers. Despite repeated warnings from authorities, pirated versions of newly released films often circulate on messaging platforms within days, sometimes even hours, of release. Many people, tempted by the prospect of watching a film for free at home, unknowingly expose themselves to cybercrime. A recent incident in Bengaluru demonstrates how costly that temptation can be.

Bank Account Emptied After Download

A Bengaluru resident lost ₹56,000 from his bank account after clicking on a pirated movie link received on WhatsApp. The incident occurred when he attempted to download the film Border-2 through an unofficial source.

According to the police, cybercriminals had embedded malicious software in the file. As soon as the victim downloaded it, his personal data was compromised and money was siphoned from his bank account. A complaint has been registered at Kodigehalli Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

How the Scam Unfolded?

The victim, identified as Balakrishna, a contractor by profession, was searching online for a free download of Border-2, a recently released and widely discussed film. Unaware of the risks involved, he clicked on suspicious links.

Shortly after his search, he reportedly received a phone call from an unknown individual who asked for his home address under the pretext of sending an ATM card. Sensing that it might be fraudulent, Balakrishna refused to share his details.

However, a few days later, he received an APK file titled Border-2 via WhatsApp. Believing it to be the movie he had been looking for, he proceeded to download the file.

The Joy Was Short-Lived

Soon after downloading the APK file, cybercriminals allegedly gained access to his private information. Within a short period, ₹56,000 was withdrawn from his bank account.

Realising he had been cheated, Balakrishna approached the police and filed a complaint.

Police Issue Fresh Warning

Cybercrime officials have once again urged the public to avoid downloading APK files or clicking on suspicious links received through SMS or WhatsApp. They emphasise that APK files from unknown sources often contain malware capable of stealing sensitive information, including banking details.

Police have advised citizens to immediately delete any suspicious file or link and to download movies or applications only from authorised and legitimate platforms.

Authorities continue to caution that the lure of free content can come at a significant financial cost.