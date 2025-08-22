A disturbing video of a domestic help allegedly urinating on utensils while cleaning them at a house in Uttar Pradesh Nagina area has gone viral on social media.

A disturbing video of a domestic help allegedly urinating on utensils while cleaning them at a house in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor has gone viral on social media. The accused woman has been arrested by the police. The incident came to light after a video of the woman, identified as Samantra, was circulated on social media. In the purported clip, she can be seen urinating on the utensils while washing them.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Nagina Police Station, Sanjay Kumar, said the woman was arrested after the video surfaced on Thursday.

"Police have registered a case against her under and further investigations are underway," he said.