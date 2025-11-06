In Bengaluru's Uttarahalli, a tenant couple, who came to the house on the pretext of watching TV, murdered their landlady and stole her gold chain to pay off their debts. The police successfully arrested the accused couple within a few hours.

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, the Subramanyapura police have arrested a tenant couple for murdering their landlady and stealing her gold chain. The accused, Prasad Shrishaila Makay and his wife Sakshi Hanamant Hodlur, reportedly visited the victim’s home under the pretext of watching her television. The elderly woman, Sri Lakshmi (65), was alone at the time. Within a few hours of the murder, a police team led by Inspector Raju apprehended the couple, bringing swift relief to the family and local residents.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Murder Planned To Repay Debt

Prasad and Sakshi, originally from Solapur, Maharashtra, had moved to Bengaluru four months ago in search of work and were living as tenants in Sri Lakshmi’s house in Uttarahalli. Lakshmi lived with her husband, Ashwath Narayan. While the couple initially maintained a good relationship with their landlords, they recently fell into serious debt and hatched a plan to steal from the landlady.

Execution Of The Crime

Narayan, who worked at an incense stick factory near Cottonpete, left for work on Tuesday morning as usual. Taking advantage of the fact that Lakshmi would be alone, the couple visited her house claiming they wanted to buy a new TV and requested to see hers. During small talk, they suffocated Sri Lakshmi to death and stole her gold chain. In the struggle, scratch marks were found on her neck, lips, and face.

How The Couple Was Caught?

When Narayan repeatedly called his wife in the afternoon without receiving a response, he grew concerned and asked tenant Phaniraj to check on her. Phaniraj found Lakshmi lying unconscious and informed Narayan, who then contacted her sister, Sampath Lakshmi. Based on the information that someone had been at the house earlier under the guise of checking the TV, the police suspected an acquaintance. Acting on this lead, the police detained Prasad and Sakshi, who eventually confessed to the crime, admitting that the murder had been committed to repay their debts.

Couple Stayed At Home After The Murder

After committing the murder, Prasad and Sakshi remained at home, behaving normally even when the police arrived to investigate. Initially, the police did not suspect them. However, upon reviewing circumstantial evidence and inconsistencies in their behaviour, suspicion fell on Prasad. Under questioning, the couple revealed the full truth, confirming their motive of debt repayment.