Bengaluru Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of ICDS Golden Jubilee at Palace Grounds. Check roads to avoid, heavy vehicle restrictions, parking bans, and alternative routes for smooth travel on 28th November 2025.

The city is preparing for the grand ICDS Golden Jubilee function tomorrow, organised by the Karnataka State Women and Child Development Department at Palace Grounds. The event is expected to draw over 40,000 attendees, including dignitaries such as the Chief Minister, Union and State Cabinet Ministers, along with approximately 959 vehicles. With such a massive gathering, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory to help commuters navigate diversions and avoid congestion.

Likely Traffic Congestion Areas

Traffic is expected to be heavy around Krishna Vihara Gate of Palace Grounds, Bellary Road, CV Raman Road, and Jayamahal Road. Authorities have urged commuters to avoid these areas during peak hours from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm on 28th November 2025.

Special Traffic Arrangements

To International Airport: Vehicles should follow Old High Grounds Junction, Kalpana Junction, Old Udaya TV Junction, Cantonment Railway Station, Tannery Road, and Nagavara towards the International Airport.

Vehicles should follow Old High Grounds Junction, Kalpana Junction, Old Udaya TV Junction, Cantonment Railway Station, Tannery Road, and Nagavara towards the International Airport. From Airport to City: Vehicles can take a left at Hebbal, a right at Nagavara Junction, and proceed via Bambu Bazaar and Queen’s Road. Alternatively, they can use Hebbal Ring Road, Kuvempu Circle, Goragunte Palya Junction, and Dr Rajkumar Road.

Vehicles can take a left at Hebbal, a right at Nagavara Junction, and proceed via Bambu Bazaar and Queen’s Road. Alternatively, they can use Hebbal Ring Road, Kuvempu Circle, Goragunte Palya Junction, and Dr Rajkumar Road. From Yeshwantpur to Airport: Vehicles should use BEL Roundabout, proceed via Mathikere Road, and continue on Ring Road to reach the airport.

Vehicles should use BEL Roundabout, proceed via Mathikere Road, and continue on Ring Road to reach the airport. From Yeshwantpur to City: Vehicles should travel via Dr Rajkumar Road towards the city centre.

Heavy Vehicle Restrictions

Hebbal Junction: Heavy vehicles from Hebbal will be diverted to the Outer Ring Road. Ballary Road will be closed to them.

Heavy vehicles from Hebbal will be diverted to the Outer Ring Road. Ballary Road will be closed to them. Old High Grounds PS Junction: Vehicles will be rerouted via Kalpana Junction, Old Udaya TV Junction, Cantonment Railway Station, Tannery Road, and Nagavara.

Vehicles will be rerouted via Kalpana Junction, Old Udaya TV Junction, Cantonment Railway Station, Tannery Road, and Nagavara. Yeshwantpur to CV Raman Road: Heavy vehicles are prohibited.

Roads With Parking Restrictions

Parking will be prohibited on Palace Road, Nandidurga Road, Ballari Road, CV Raman Road, Jayamahal Road, and Guttahalli Road.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has urged the public to cooperate with authorities and plan travel in advance to avoid delays. Special traffic arrangements will remain in place throughout the event to ensure smooth movement.