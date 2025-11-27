An 18-year-old youth was brutally stabbed to death in Mysuru’s Shantinagar area on 26 November 2025. CCTV footage of the attack has gone viral, raising concerns over law enforcement and public safety in Karnataka.

Crime in Karnataka has reached an alarming level, with incidents of brutal violence increasingly occurring in broad daylight and in the early hours, raising serious concerns about public safety. In a shocking incident on the early morning of 26th November 2025, an 18-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of intoxicated miscreants in the Shantinagar area of Mysuru. The vicious attack, captured on CCTV, exposes not only the ruthlessness of the perpetrators but also the perceived lack of law enforcement and deterrence in the state.

Details of the Incident

The victim, identified as Syed Soofiyan, son of Syed Nayaaz and an employee at Bharath Cauvery Silk and Handicraft showroom, was returning from Namaz near 10 Cross on Sultan Road around 5:45 am when the attackers struck. CCTV footage that has gone viral shows two youths stabbing him multiple times in the stomach. Despite being rushed to Al Ansar, a private hospital, he was declared brought dead.

Public Safety Concerns

The incident highlights how lawlessness is increasingly affecting Mysuru and other parts of Karnataka, with criminals appearing fearless even in the presence of surveillance and law enforcement. Such acts of violence in the early hours underline the urgent need for enhanced policing, strict action against offenders, and greater accountability to ensure the safety of ordinary citizens.

Call for Swift Justice

The brutal murder has sparked outrage among residents, who are demanding immediate action and strong measures to restore public confidence. The growing trend of violent crime underlines the necessity for authorities to act decisively against offenders and send a clear message that criminal acts will not be tolerated.