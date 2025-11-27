A Bengaluru couple’s argument with an auto driver has gone viral, sparking a major backlash for their alleged remarks against Kannada. A follow-up video later showed the couple apologising after being confronted by a Kannada activist.

A minor argument on a Bengaluru street has sparked a major online debate after a video surfaced showing a lady teacher allegedly abusing an auto driver for arriving late. What would normally have remained a routine disagreement between a commuter and a driver has now escalated into a wider conversation on behaviour, classism, selective outrage and the standards of public conduct in the city. Many users pointed out that although both parties appeared agitated, the reactions would likely have been very different if the genders had been reversed. The incident has once again brought discussions on mutual respect, civility and Bengaluru’s reputation for calm and courteous public interactions to the forefront.

The Incident and Online Debate

According to the auto driver, the teacher herself had been late, which led to an exchange of heated words. The video shows the argument escalating quickly, with both sides allegedly engaging in unnecessary verbal aggression. While it remains unclear what exactly triggered the confrontation, a large section of social media criticised the teacher for the manner in which she handled the situation.

At one point in the video, she can be heard saying in Hindi, “Aukat nahi hai tumhari” (You have no status to talk to me), along with a few abusive words, including an expletive and remarks directed at Kannada. The exact reason behind the argument, however, remains unclear from the footage.

Many users argued that incidents like this often lead to selective outrage, where reactions vary depending on gender or regional identity. Several urged for more balanced and fair public conversations.

Users Call Out Behaviour and Entitlement

Social media users shared strong reactions, with many extending their support to the auto driver:

One user commented: “I personally don’t think she handled this well. It almost seems like she expected the same kind of support she might get elsewhere, but Bengaluru doesn’t work like that. People here, including auto drivers, are usually kind. In this case, I’m on the auto driver’s side because the behaviour she showed was completely unnecessary.”

Another user wrote: “We don’t know what exactly happened before this, but the guy and the lady are seemingly more aggressive than the auto anna and what they are speaking reeks of classist comments. Being a NI myself, I know a lot of NI have this habit of pulling down or degrading anyone from lower economic strata as if they are slaves, this could be a case of that. In Bengaluru, mutual respect is what I appreciate irrespective of socio-economic background, but breaking that creates such issues.”

A third user added: “Somehow these incidents continue to happen.”

Follow-Up Video Shows Apology

Soon after the first clip went viral, a follow-up video emerged. In this one, a Kannada activist confronts the couple, urging them to apologise both to the auto driver and to Kannada speakers.

The couple appears on camera expressing regret for the incident. They also add that they will make an effort to learn Kannada “as long as we are here.”

A Reminder About Respect in Public Spaces

The online conversation has now shifted towards a broader issue: how people treat public service workers, including auto drivers, cab drivers and delivery personnel. Bengaluru is often praised for its polite and hospitable interactions, making incidents like this stand out even more.

For many users, the takeaway was simple: disagreements are natural, but aggression and entitlement seldom resolve anything. Mutual respect, regardless of background or profession, is what keeps the city functioning smoothly.