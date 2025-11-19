Bengaluru Police have arrested two men in a shocking Drishyam-style murder case where a techie was killed over a loan dispute and buried inside a house in Andhra Pradesh. The investigation led to the recovery of the body and arrest of the accused.

Anekal: In a chilling crime reminiscent of the film Drishyam, Bengaluru Police have cracked a sensational murder case in which a 30-year-old techie was killed by his own cousin and secretly buried inside a house. The murder, driven by greed and financial deceit, took place in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh. Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the crime.

Victim Identified as Techie from Kuppam

The victim, Srinath (30), an engineer hailing from Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, lived in Neralur, within Attibele limits, along with his wife and child. His paternal cousin, Prabhakar, allegedly murdered him with the help of an associate named Jagadish.

Loan Scam: Cousin Promised to Double the Money

Prabhakar had taken ₹40 lakh from Srinath, promising to double the amount. When weeks passed without any progress, Srinath began demanding his money back. Under the pretext of returning the amount, Prabhakar called Srinath to his residence in Kuppam.

The moment Srinath arrived, Prabhakar and Jagadish allegedly struck him on the head with a hammer, killing him instantly. They then buried his body in a pre-dug pit inside the house, covering it up to destroy evidence.

Wife’s Complaint Raises Suspicion

On 27 October, Srinath informed his wife that he was travelling to Kuppam to collect his money. When he failed to return for several days, she contacted Prabhakar, who pretended to know nothing. Growing suspicious, she lodged a missing person’s complaint with the Attibele Police on 1 November.

Police Trace Killers Through Mobile Data

Following the complaint, Inspector S Raghavendra and his team launched a detailed investigation. By analysing mobile call data, the police traced the suspects to Kuppam. On being apprehended and interrogated, both Prabhakar and Jagadish confessed to the murder, admitting they had planned and executed it in a manner similar to the plot of Drishyam.

Body Exhumed; Accused Brought Back for Further Inquiry

In the presence of the Kuppam Tahsildar, police exhumed Srinath’s body from the pit inside the house. The accused were then brought to Attibele for further questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.