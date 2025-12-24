A 40-year-old software professional allegedly shot his estranged wife dead during peak traffic hours on a bustling West Bengaluru road on Tuesday evening.

In a shocking incident of prolonged marital discord, a 40-year-old software professional allegedly shot his estranged wife dead during peak traffic hours on a West Bengaluru road on Tuesday evening. The accused later walked into a police station carrying the pistol and surrendered.

The victim, Bhuvaneshwari, 39, was an assistant manager at Union Bank of India’s Basaveshwaranagar branch. The accused, identified as Balamurugan, 40, worked with a private IT firm. Both hailed from Tamil Nadu’s Salem district.

Police said the shooting occurred around 6.30 pm on 1st Main Road in the Rajajinagar Industrial Area. Preliminary investigations revealed that Balamurugan fired four rounds at close range. Two bullets struck Bhuvaneshwari on the head, while the remaining two hit her left hand, inflicting fatal injuries. The sudden gunfire sparked panic, forcing people to run for cover as chaos erupted on the road. Passers-by later found Bhuvaneshwari lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police. She was rushed to a private hospital but was declared brought dead.

Bhuvaneshwari had been living with the couple’s two children - a 12-year-old son and an eight-year-old daughter - in a rented house in Rajajinagar. Balamurugan, meanwhile, was staying separately in Whitefield. Married in 2011, the couple had been living apart for nearly one-and-a-half years following frequent quarrels. Police said the accused suspected his wife of having an affair, a claim that has not been substantiated.

Investigators revealed that Bhuvaneshwari had sought legal separation, a move Balamurugan was unwilling to accept. Six months ago, she was transferred from the bank’s Whitefield branch and shifted to a new rented home with her children without informing her husband. About four months ago, after tracing her address, Balamurugan allegedly quit his IT job and moved to Cholurpalya in Kempapura Agrahara to stay closer to her.

Tensions escalated sharply about a week ago when Balamurugan received a divorce notice from Bhuvaneshwari. Enraged, he allegedly decided to kill her. On Tuesday evening, while she was returning home from work, he spotted her near the Basaveshwaranagar police station and opened fire on the road.

After the killing, Balamurugan walked into a police station and surrendered with the weapon. DCP (West) S Girish said the pistol had been seized and police were verifying whether it was licensed. While the accused claimed to have fired five rounds, investigators recovered only four empty cartridges from the scene.

Bhuvaneshwari’s parents in Tamil Nadu have been informed as the investigation continues.