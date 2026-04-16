A man allegedly killed his 75-year-old paralysed mother by throwing her from the fourth floor of their rented residence in RR Nagar’s BEML Layout, Bengaluru.

A man allegedly killed his 75-year-old paralysed mother by throwing her from the fourth floor of their rented residence in RR Nagar’s BEML Layout, Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon. The victim, Savitramma C, died instantly after the fall. The accused, identified as Venkatesh C alias Dasharath, has been arrested and charged with murder.

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According to police, Venkatesh revealed the emotional and financial strain he had been under while caring for his bedridden mother. "My father died around 10 years back and since then, I was looking after my mother. Around five years back, she suffered a stroke and was paralysed. Since she was bedridden, I had to leave my job to care for her. Also, there were no signs of her recovering. Each day, life became miserable for me," Venkatesh said.

"He is married, and his wife works as a helper in a clinic and Venkatesh works as an assistant in a showroom. His wife was away at work when the incident happened," an investigating officer said.

The incident came to light around 3 pm when the house owner, E Vikram, heard a loud thud behind the building. Police revealed that Venkatesh allegedly carried his mother to the fourth floor before throwing her down. "Vikram lives on the ground floor, with two upper floors rented out. Venkatesh lived on the first floor. In the afternoon, he lifted his mother, went to the fourth floor and threw her down. She died on the spot. Venkatesh went back home and locked himself in," police said.

Following Vikram’s statement, RR Nagar police swiftly registered a case and took the accused into custody.

Further investigation is underway.