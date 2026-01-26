A late-night food delivery mix-up in Nimbus Society in Beta-2, Greater Noida spiralled into a full-blown street brawl, erupting into a violent clash, a video of which is being circulated on social media.

A late-night food delivery mix-up in Nimbus Society in Beta-2, Greater Noida spiralled into a full-blown street brawl, erupting into a violent clash, a video of which is being circulated on social media. The incident unfolded around 10 pm on Saturday when a delivery agent, Rohan Kumar (20), reached the society to deliver food but mistakenly rang the doorbell of the wrong flat. According to police, the resident who answered informed him that no order had been placed.

“The person who opened the door informed him that he did not order anything. But Rohan did not leave, and instead asked the resident to check. The flat owner called the security guards, and once they reached the tower, a heated argument started between them and the delivery agent,” said Vinod Kumar, SHO of the Beta-2 police station.

Police said the confrontation intensified as more security guards arrived and asked the delivery agent to leave the premises. Instead of backing down, Rohan allegedly escalated the matter by calling his friends for support.

“He made a call and told his friends he got into a fight with some guards of the society. Within minutes, 4-5 persons came on two bikes. Soon, a fight had started between both groups,” the SHO said.

The argument soon turned violent, with kicks, punches and blows using sticks and rods exchanged openly near the society’s main gate. The clash reportedly lasted for over 15 minutes, triggering panic among residents. Despite the chaos, police said no one from the society alerted them immediately.

“The fight continued… but no one from the society informed the police,” the SHO said.

A police team eventually reached the spot after receiving information and managed to bring the situation under control. By then, however, several accused had fled, abandoning their motorcycles at the scene.

Based on a complaint by sub-inspector Amar Pal, an FIR was registered against the arrested accused and unidentified individuals under sections 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The arrested accused include delivery agent Rohan Kumar, a resident of Dadri, and three security guards — Akash Singh (24), Abhishek Chand (19) and Rajesh Kumar (19).

“The delivery boy and his associates escaped after leaving behind their motorcycle. We recovered two bikes from the spot. On the basis of their number plates, we identified Rohan and arrested him. We are trying to identify his associates. We identified the security guards after scanning the society's CCTV cameras and roster book,” the SHO said.