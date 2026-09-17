A 26-year-old nurse was allegedly attacked with acid and a machete by her husband near a clinic in Bengaluru's JP Nagar. She suffered severe injuries and is undergoing treatment in the ICU. Police have taken the accused into custody.

A shocking acid attack and attempted murder has been reported in Bengaluru, where a man allegedly threw acid on his wife before attacking her with a machete. The incident took place near Narayana Clinic in JP Nagar 3rd Phase on Thursday morning, leaving the 26-year-old woman with severe injuries. She was rushed to Apollo Hospital for treatment and is currently in the ICU, with her condition reported to be critical.

Brutal Acid Attack On Wife In Bengaluru

The attack took place at around 9.15 am when Madhumitha stepped out of the clinic to get some tiffin. Her husband, Venkatesh, allegedly approached her and threw acid at her.

Madhumitha reportedly tried to escape and ran towards the parking area. However, the accused allegedly chased her and attacked her with a machete. The incident caused panic in the area, with locals rushing to help the injured woman.

The accused allegedly attempted to attack members of the public who intervened. Locals managed to overpower him after chasing him towards a nearby traffic signal and handed him over to the police.

Couple Got Married In Madurai

Madhumitha, who originally hails from Kolkata, had been working as a nurse at Narayana Clinic for around one and a half years. She married Venkatesh, who is from Tamil Nadu, in 2024.

According to the police, the accused allegedly arrived at the clinic on a motorcycle carrying a knife, a machete and a bottle containing acid. Investigators are looking into whether the attack was pre-planned.

Locals who witnessed the incident reportedly recorded parts of the attack on their mobile phones. Some residents also intervened and threw stones at the accused in an attempt to protect Madhumitha.

JP Nagar police reached the spot and began an investigation. Venkatesh was taken into custody and is being questioned.

Couple Met Through Dating App

According to the police, Madhumitha and Venkatesh met through a dating app and got married in Madurai in 2024. The couple had reportedly been living separately for some time.

Madhumitha was staying at a paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru, while Venkatesh was working at an oil company in Chennai. He had previously worked in Bengaluru.

Police said Venkatesh had allegedly been suspecting Madhumitha for several days and had reportedly threatened her. He allegedly travelled from Tamil Nadu to Bengaluru on a motorcycle before carrying out the attack.

The exact reason behind the attack and the circumstances that led to the couple's separation are yet to be established. Police are investigating the case and questioning the accused to determine the motive behind the alleged attack.