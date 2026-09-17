An alleged kidnapping attempt turned into a high-speed road nightmare in Bengaluru on Wednesday after four men reportedly sent by a woman’s family abducted her following her marriage against their wishes.

An alleged kidnapping attempt turned into a high-speed road nightmare in Bengaluru on Wednesday after four men reportedly sent by a woman’s family abducted her following her marriage against their wishes. The chase ended in multiple collisions, leaving six people injured.

The 21-year-old woman, identified as Pooja, is the daughter of Gunaramu and hails from Melwas village in Rajasthan. She had married her 23-year-old lover, Om Prakash, around nine months ago despite opposition from her family. The couple subsequently moved to Bengaluru and settled in Agrahara Dasarahalli.

According to police, Pooja’s family, allegedly unhappy with the marriage, sent four men from Rajasthan to Bengaluru. The accused reportedly entered the couple’s residence, took Pooja away and fled in a Hyundai Venue bearing registration number RJ 22 CC 9691.

The men allegedly drove the SUV recklessly, crashing into several vehicles and injuring six people on the road.

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As the vehicle sped through the area, locals gave chase and eventually managed to stop the SUV and catch the accused. Videos circulating on social media showed members of the public pulling the alleged kidnappers out of the vehicle and thrashing them.

Police arrested three of the accused — Rakesh, 31, Karan, 25, and Ayan, 18 — all residents of Rajasthan. Another accused, Saddam, who allegedly drove the SUV during the incident, remains on the run.

The six injured victims have been identified as Prithviraj, 12, Yashika, 9, Amul, 35, Mani, 64, Jayalakshmi, 57, and Santosh, 33. Jayalakshmi suffered a head injury and is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Police have seized the Hyundai Venue used in the alleged kidnapping and subsequent crashes. Further investigation is underway.