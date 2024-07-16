Bengaluru couple seen kissing inside car on Nelamangala road, sparks public outrage (WATCH)

A young couple in Bengaluru sparked outrage by kissing in their car on busy Nelamangala Road during rush hour. Despite the drizzly weather, their public display of affection attracted disapproval from passersby. Eyewitnesses captured the scene on video, which spread on social media, intensifying the public's reaction.

A young couple in Bengaluru recently sparked public outrage after being seen kissing in their car on the busy Nelamangala Road. The incident occurred amidst a spell of drizzly mornings that has been lingering in the city for the past three to four days.

According to eyewitnesses, the couple, seemingly unperturbed by the bustling surroundings, parked their car on the road and indulged in a romantic moment. Their actions drew immediate attention, with many passersby expressing their disapproval and cursing the couple for their brazen behaviour.

The chilly atmosphere seemed to have little effect on the couple, who were seen hugging and kissing in the car, oblivious to the hundreds of people walking around them.

Such public displays of affection are usually met with discomfort by the general populace, who often expect a more reserved demeanour in crowded places. While hand-holding is sometimes tolerated, the actions of this couple went far beyond what is typically considered acceptable in public spaces.

The incident took place near the bus stand of Nelamangala town in Bengaluru's rural district. Eyewitnesses reported that the couple stopped their car on BH Road early in the morning, during the rush hour when people were hurrying to work.

Many onlookers captured the scene on their mobile cameras, and the videos quickly spread on social media, further fueling public outrage. Locals noted that the couple's car had a doctor's logo on the glass, but the vehicle's number was not visible in the footage.

Latest Videos