Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru couple seen kissing inside car on Nelamangala road, sparks public outrage (WATCH)

    A young couple in Bengaluru sparked outrage by kissing in their car on busy Nelamangala Road during rush hour. Despite the drizzly weather, their public display of affection attracted disapproval from passersby. Eyewitnesses captured the scene on video, which spread on social media, intensifying the public's reaction.

    Bengaluru couple seen kissing inside car on Nelamangala road, sparks public outrage WATCH vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

    A young couple in Bengaluru recently sparked public outrage after being seen kissing in their car on the busy Nelamangala Road. The incident occurred amidst a spell of drizzly mornings that has been lingering in the city for the past three to four days.

    According to eyewitnesses, the couple, seemingly unperturbed by the bustling surroundings, parked their car on the road and indulged in a romantic moment. Their actions drew immediate attention, with many passersby expressing their disapproval and cursing the couple for their brazen behaviour.

    The chilly atmosphere seemed to have little effect on the couple, who were seen hugging and kissing in the car, oblivious to the hundreds of people walking around them.

    Such public displays of affection are usually met with discomfort by the general populace, who often expect a more reserved demeanour in crowded places. While hand-holding is sometimes tolerated, the actions of this couple went far beyond what is typically considered acceptable in public spaces.

    The incident took place near the bus stand of Nelamangala town in Bengaluru's rural district. Eyewitnesses reported that the couple stopped their car on BH Road early in the morning, during the rush hour when people were hurrying to work. 

    Many onlookers captured the scene on their mobile cameras, and the videos quickly spread on social media, further fueling public outrage. Locals noted that the couple's car had a doctor's logo on the glass, but the vehicle's number was not visible in the footage.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2024, 2:46 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka rainfall mayhem Nine feared dead stuck under debris as hill collapses in Uttara Kannada Ankola vkp

    Karnataka rainfall havoc: 9 feared dead, including 5 from same family as hill collapses in Uttara Kannada

    Karnataka High Court grants bail to three accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka HC grants bail to three accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case

    Karnataka rains Schools in six districts closed as heavy downpour wreaks havoc vkp

    Karnataka rains: Schools in 6 districts closed as heavy downpour wreaks havoc

    Bengaluru metro creates record with eight lakh daily passengers Rs twenty five crore revenue in ten days vkp

    Bengaluru metro creates record with 8 lakh daily passengers, Rs 25 crore revenue in 10 days 

    Karnataka Cases cross Nine thousand mark four hundred cases in twenty four hours vkp

    Karnataka Dengue outbreak: Cases cross 9000 mark, over 400 cases reported in last 24 hours

    Recent Stories

    Man arrested for bomb threat at Anant Ambani's wedding: Mumbai crime branch AJR

    BREAKING | Man arrested for bomb threat at Anant Ambani's wedding: Mumbai crime branch

    CONFIRMED! Abhishek Bachchan to play antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' RKK

    CONFIRMED! Abhishek Bachchan to play antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'

    Iman Chakraborty, ex-gf of Shovon Ganguly once opened up about her depression post their breakup; Read more ATG

    Iman Chakraborty, ex-gf of Shovon Ganguly once opened up about her depression post their breakup; Read more

    CRS calls Kanchanjunga Express tragedy 'accident-in-waiting' due to operational failures AJR

    CRS calls Kanchanjunga Express tragedy 'accident-in-waiting' due to operational failures

    Ulajh Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew's spy thriller to show unexpected twists RBA

    Ulajh Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew's spy thriller to show unexpected twists

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon