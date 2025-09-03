Bengaluru couple revealed their shocking ₹5.9 lakh monthly expenses in a viral video, sparking reactions from netizens. The breakdown includes rent, travel, fitness, groceries, and investments, raising questions about the true cost of living.

Bengaluru, known as India’s IT and startup capital, continues to witness soaring living costs, making it challenging for residents to feel financially secure. Monthly incomes vary greatly, from ₹15,000 to over ₹1 lakh, but how far that money goes depends heavily on lifestyle, housing, and neighborhood. While living in premium areas demands a salary above ₹1 lakh, those in more modest neighborhoods must carefully manage their expenses to maintain a comfortable lifestyle. Despite this, many residents struggle with financial stress, as urban living costs continue to climb.

A Couple’s Month of Luxury Spending

Prakriti Arora and Ashish, a Bengaluru-based couple running the Instagram page escapetolandscapes, recently shared their monthly expenses, revealing just how expensive life in the city can be for a couple. Their detailed breakdown for August included everything from rent and groceries to travel and investments:

Rent: ₹42,000

₹42,000 Fitness: ₹40,000 (Personal trainer and Pilates sessions)

₹40,000 (Personal trainer and Pilates sessions) Groceries: ₹20,000

₹20,000 Daily Needs: ₹10,000 (House help, OTT subscriptions, necessities)

₹10,000 (House help, OTT subscriptions, necessities) Food: ₹13,000 (Online orders, eating out)

₹13,000 (Online orders, eating out) Travel: ₹3,50,000 (Flights, hotels; 2 international, 2 domestic trips)

₹3,50,000 (Flights, hotels; 2 international, 2 domestic trips) Investments: ₹1,00,000

₹1,00,000 Other Expenses: ₹13,000 (Cabs, insurance)

Total Expenses: ₹5,90,000

Financial Discipline Is Key

The couple explained that managing money required clear communication and planning. They hold monthly meetings to calculate expenses, divide earnings into essential investments, and save for their emergency fund. “It’s not easy, but it is essential,” they said. They emphasised that wealth isn’t determined solely by income, but by how much one saves and invests regularly.

Public Reaction And Reality Check

Their post sparked strong reactions on social media. Many users reacted with surprise at the couple’s luxurious lifestyle and travel-heavy spending.

One user reacted, saying, “My monthly expense is ₹90k more than yours.”

Another reacted, “You live a real high life; most can’t take so many holidays.”

A third user reacted, “Are you complaining about costs or not earning enough?”

One commenter even noted that their monthly expenses equalled their annual salary, while another admitted fear at even calculating such amounts. Regardless, the couple emphasized that financial discipline is crucial, as wealth isn’t determined by salary alone but by how much one saves monthly or annually.

Takeaways For Bengaluru Residents

The story highlights a key lesson: lifestyle choices heavily influence how far one’s salary stretches. While Bengaluru offers opportunities and amenities, residents must prioritize budgeting, financial discipline, and realistic lifestyle planning to navigate the city’s high cost of living successfully.