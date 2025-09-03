A Bengaluru based professional, who has spent two years working with giants like Amazon, Myntra, and Meesho, has announced his decision to quit the corporate grind and pursue entrepreneurship — a leap that has ignited a fiery debate online.

A Bengaluru based professional, who has spent two years working with giants like Amazon, Myntra, and Meesho, has announced his decision to quit the corporate grind and pursue entrepreneurship — a leap that has ignited a fiery debate online. In his candid Reddit post, the Bengaluru-based employee laid bare his frustrations with the corporate life. “There’s no work-life balance, physical and mental health is a joke, the city’s cooked with traffic, no proper infra, there’s no way to save and invest thanks to inflation and taxes (god knows why we pay),” he wrote, capturing the discontent many urban professionals silently endure.

The daily commute, he said, felt like a slow test of patience, one where “the sheer amount of exhaust gases I let in is enough to damage me even though I don’t smoke". While he expressed love for Bengaluru — from its weather to its Donne biryani, even proudly sharing that he learned Kannada over the last 1.6 years — he lamented the city’s broken infrastructure. “This city has the best metro connection, but unfinished, not sure it'll be in coming 40 years with this rate of construction speed,” he noted.

His post quickly caught fire online, drawing both encouragement and caution.

One user wrote, “If you think, by starting your venture, you will have work life balance, then you are in for a hell of a surprise.”

Another offered a harsher reality check, “Entrepreneurship will be 100x tougher. Each and every responsibility will fall on you. It's 24x7 with very little success rate. Think hard before quitting/investing money in something.”

A more optimistic commenter, noting his corporate background, wrote, “You’ve been an Amazon employee. I think you’ll be fine with entrepreneurship. You’ll figure it out. All the best dude.”

The online clash reflects a larger generational tension: while the lure of startups and independence grows stronger, the brutal challenges of India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem loom large. For many, it’s a question of choosing between the relative stability of corporate life and the uncertain, relentless hustle of building something from scratch.