Bengaluru: Two young men lost their lives in a horrific bike accident that occurred late Tuesday night on the Market Flyover on Mysuru Road. The tragic incident took place around 1 am.

The deceased have been identified as Akash, a resident of KP Agrahara, and Afzal (25), a resident of Vijayanagar who had moved from Mangaluru. Two others, Kasim and Mani, sustained serious injuries and were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

High-speed collision on Mysuru Road flyover

According to reports, an electric bike was travelling on the City Market Flyover when another bike came from behind and collided with it, resulting in the fatal crash.

It is learnt that Akash was out for dinner with his friend Mani. Akash worked locally as a grinder mechanic. Afzal, originally from Mangaluru, was employed at a local clothing store and lived in Vijayanagar, Bengaluru. The accident occurred while he was on his way to work with his friend Kasim.

Investigation launched into the fatal crash

A case has been registered at the City Market Traffic Police Station, and further investigation is underway.