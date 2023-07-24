Bengaluru: Constable suspended for taking bribe; complaint received through Lok Spandana

A police constable in Bengaluru was suspended for allegedly accepting bribes during passport verification. The action was taken based on a complaint received through the Loka Spandana initiative, which gathers feedback from visitors through QR codes displayed at police stations. The Deputy Commissioner of Police confirmed the allegation and emphasized the importance of public feedback to address misconduct and reward good behavior among officials.

Shivakumar, the suspended constable used to hande police verification for passports at the station. The complaint stated that he received a bribe for police verification. The complaint was registered against him stating he that he took a bribe for the police verification process for the passport.

Loka Spandana is a new initiative of the Bengaluru Police for receiving feedback from the police station. CK Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said that a person was asked to give a bribe to the police constable for conducting the procedure.

He said that they conducted a fact check regarding the complaint and later suspended Shivakumar after the allegation was confirmed. He also said that the police takes feedback on its departments very seriously and act swiftly on those complaints.



“We always reward good behaviour and also punished bad behaviour of the officials. The good behaviour of the officials is treated with watches and similar items,” he added

The commissioner requested the public to maximise QR code use and also submit their feedback by visiting the respective police stations.