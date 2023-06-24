3 Karnataka police officers suspended after being caught partying in car

Three Police officers were suspended after being drunk in broad daylight and behaving inappropriately with public, while having fun in the car

Three police officers were caught partying in their car in broad daylight when a shocking video showing their actions went viral. The officers in question, Constable Narayanamurthy, Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) Manjunath, and Govindaiah, were visibly intoxicated and having fun while on duty.

The entire incident was recorded by a concerned bystander, and the video quickly went viral on social media. The officers can be seen in the video partying and acting inappropriately while completely disregarding their responsibility to maintain law and order.



Three cops including two ASI’s and a constable are suspended for bad behavior with the public while being drunk.

ASI Manjunath, Govindaiah, and Constable Narayanmurthy were on a long vacation. They were drunk and were behaving inappropriately while reporting for duty. These incidents are a black mark on the Police. This is why we have suspended them and conduct an investigation from the department, said District Superintendent of Police - Karthik Reddy.



They were seen partying on the roadside towards Magadi, while they were returning from Ramanagara, after shifting a prisoner to the Jail. They even quarreled with another car driver, being drunk, and scolded him with bad words while traveling on the road. The incident has been recorded by a stranger and the clip is getting viral on social media.

This incident marks a stark reminder that even those who are trusted with upholding the law, are not exempted. The police force is supposed to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, especially when dealing with the general public. If they behave irresponsibly, the public loses their trust in the force and undermines their confidence.