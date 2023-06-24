Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    3 Karnataka police officers suspended after being caught partying in car

    Three Police officers were suspended after being drunk in broad daylight and behaving inappropriately with public, while having fun in the car

    3 Karnataka police officers suspended after being caught partying in car vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 3:44 PM IST

    Three police officers were caught partying in their car in broad daylight when a shocking video showing their actions went viral. The officers in question, Constable Narayanamurthy, Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) Manjunath, and Govindaiah, were visibly intoxicated and having fun while on duty.

    The entire incident was recorded by a concerned bystander, and the video quickly went viral on social media. The officers can be seen in the video partying and acting inappropriately while completely disregarding their responsibility to maintain law and order.

    Bengaluru: Drunk techies attack army officer's family for complaining about loud music

    Three cops including two ASI’s and a constable are suspended for bad behavior with the public while being drunk. 

    ASI Manjunath, Govindaiah, and Constable Narayanmurthy were on a long vacation. They were drunk and were behaving inappropriately while reporting for duty. These incidents are a black mark on the Police. This is why we have suspended them and conduct an investigation from the department, said District Superintendent of Police - Karthik Reddy. 

    Kochi-bound Air India flight passenger booked for causing ruckus onboard; check details

    They were seen partying on the roadside towards Magadi, while they were returning from Ramanagara, after shifting a prisoner to the Jail. They even quarreled with another car driver, being drunk, and scolded him with bad words while traveling on the road. The incident has been recorded by a stranger and the clip is getting viral on social media. 

    This incident marks a stark reminder that even those who are trusted with upholding the law, are not exempted. The police force is supposed to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, especially when dealing with the general public. If they behave irresponsibly, the public loses their trust in the force and undermines their confidence.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2023, 3:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala to take action against social media content targeting students anr

    Kerala to take action against social media content targeting students

    Karnataka minister invites Tesla to invest, calls state as an 'ideal place' vkp

    Karnataka minister invites Tesla to invest, calls state as an 'ideal place'

    Kerala: Four boys go missing from Government's shelter home in Kozhikode anr

    Kerala: Four boys go missing from Government's shelter home in Kozhikode

    Mumbai Rains trends on social media IMD issues yellow alert for coming days gcw

    Heavy rain lashes part of Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert for coming days

    Kerala lottery result karunya kr 607 24 june 2023 updates check prized winning ticket numbers and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-607 24 June 2023: Check out the prize money for Karunya today

    Recent Stories

    YouTube creators can soon dub videos in different languages using AI tool Aloud gcw

    YouTube creators can soon dub videos in different languages using AI tool

    The Kerala Story to Pathaan 6 Movies that thrived amidst controversies (MAH)

    The Kerala Story to Pathaan-6 Movies that thrived amidst controversies

    Mango season 5 benefits you should know for healthy glowing skin gcw

    Mango season: 5 BENEFITS for healthy, glowing skin

    Kerala to take action against social media content targeting students anr

    Kerala to take action against social media content targeting students

    Monsoon season 7 tips to keep yourself SAFE gcw

    Monsoon season: 7 tips to IMPROVE your immunity

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon