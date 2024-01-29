Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Congress worker and Social Media influencer Sandhya Pavitra Nagaraj faces allegations of job fraud

    Congress leader Sandhya Pavitra Nagaraj faces fraud accusations, accused of duping individuals with promises of government jobs and siphoning off money. Multiple cases, including one filed by Roopa, detail hefty payments for job assurances that were not fulfilled, leading to financial distress for victims.

    Bengaluru: Congress worker and Social Media influencer Sandhya Pavitra Nagaraj faces allegations of job fraud vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 3:45 PM IST

    Congress party worker Sandhya Pavitra Nagaraj, known for her active presence on social media and association with prominent political figures, is now accused in a fraud case. The accusations revolve around her alleged involvement in duping individuals by promising government jobs and siphoning off substantial sums of money.

    The complainant, identified as Roopa, filed an FIR against Sandhya Pavitra Nagaraj at Jayanagar Police Station, accusing her of deceiving and cheating her out of millions of rupees. Roopa was introduced to the Congress leader through intermediaries, who promised her a government job in exchange for hefty payments totalling 11.20 lakhs.

    Karnataka: Scammers offer Christian institute members with juice laced with drugs, steal Rs 1 crore in Mandya

    According to Roopa, she initially handed over 3.50 lakhs each to individuals named Bhanuprakash and Harish, who claimed to facilitate the job placement. When Roopa questioned the delay in securing the promised job, Harish alleged that the money had been handed over to Sandhya Pavitra Nagaraj. In a subsequent meeting, Sandhya demanded an additional 7.70 lakhs, bringing the total amount extracted from Roopa to 11.20 lakhs.

    Upon realizing the deceit, Roopa filed a complaint with the Jayanagar police. However, the alleged fraudster and her associates attempted to mitigate the situation by returning the money and issuing a check. Unfortunately, the check turned out to be invalid, prompting further suspicion and frustration on Roopa's part.

    This incident is not an isolated case, as Sandhya Pavitra Nagaraj is accused of engaging in similar fraudulent activities in other regions, including Yadagiri. Victims, who sought jobs and paid substantial amounts, claim that Sandhya failed to deliver on her promises, leaving them in financial distress.

    MS Dhoni files criminal case against Arka sports company for being duped of Rs 15 crore

    A separate case involves a woman named Veena from Bangalore, who allegedly paid Sandhya 20 lakhs for a promised job in 2021. Three years later, no job materialized, and the money was not returned. Veena complained to the Jnana Bharati police station on January 25.

    In yet another instance, a youth from Yadgiri, Chandru, claims to have suffered significant financial losses after being cheated by Sandhya Pavitra Nagaraj. Despite his desperate plea for a job or the return of his money, Chandru remains bedridden and financially strained.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 3:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: 14-year-old girl dies after BBMP garbage truck hits vehicle vkp

    Bengaluru: 14-year-old girl dies after BBMP garbage truck hits vehicle

    Hanuman flag controversy: BJP protests across Karnataka over alleged anti-hindu actions

    Hanuman flag controversy: BJP protests across Karnataka over alleged anti-hindu actions

    Karnataka: 'Trekkers traffic' at Kumara Parvatha during long weekend, urge for Online booking emerges (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: 'Trekkers traffic' at Kumara Parvatha during long weekend, urge for Online booking emerges (WATCH)

    Cannot tolerate hoisting Saffron flags over govt buildings: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar vkp

    Cannot tolerate hoisting Saffron flags over govt buildings: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar

    Vanished without a trace: Mysuru family's mystery rooted in debt, harassment struggles

    Vanished without a trace: Mysuru family's mystery rooted in debt, harassment struggles

    Recent Stories

    New Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru airports to introduce biometrics for expedited immigration checks: Report snt

    Biometrics-based immigration checks coming to New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru airports soon: Report

    Intelligence Reveals Hamas' Surprising Arsenal: Smuggled Arms, Repurposed Munitions, Stolen Israeli Weapons avv

    Intelligence Reveals Hamas' Surprising Arsenal: Smuggled Arms, Repurposed Munitions, Stolen Israeli Weapons

    IND vs ENG: ICC reprimands Bumrah for 'inappropriate' physical contact with Pope; hands 1 demerit point snt

    IND vs ENG: ICC reprimands Bumrah for 'inappropriate' physical contact with Pope; hands 1 demerit point

    Apple update 5 biggest AI changes reportedly arriving with iOS 18 gcw

    Apple update: 5 biggest AI changes reportedly arriving with iOS 18

    INS Sumitra rescues fishing vessel from Somali pirates in daring naval operation AJR

    INS Sumitra rescues fishing vessel from Somali pirates in daring naval operation

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon