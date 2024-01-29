Bengaluru: Congress worker and Social Media influencer Sandhya Pavitra Nagaraj faces allegations of job fraud

Congress leader Sandhya Pavitra Nagaraj faces fraud accusations, accused of duping individuals with promises of government jobs and siphoning off money. Multiple cases, including one filed by Roopa, detail hefty payments for job assurances that were not fulfilled, leading to financial distress for victims.

Congress party worker Sandhya Pavitra Nagaraj, known for her active presence on social media and association with prominent political figures, is now accused in a fraud case. The accusations revolve around her alleged involvement in duping individuals by promising government jobs and siphoning off substantial sums of money.

The complainant, identified as Roopa, filed an FIR against Sandhya Pavitra Nagaraj at Jayanagar Police Station, accusing her of deceiving and cheating her out of millions of rupees. Roopa was introduced to the Congress leader through intermediaries, who promised her a government job in exchange for hefty payments totalling 11.20 lakhs.



According to Roopa, she initially handed over 3.50 lakhs each to individuals named Bhanuprakash and Harish, who claimed to facilitate the job placement. When Roopa questioned the delay in securing the promised job, Harish alleged that the money had been handed over to Sandhya Pavitra Nagaraj. In a subsequent meeting, Sandhya demanded an additional 7.70 lakhs, bringing the total amount extracted from Roopa to 11.20 lakhs.

Upon realizing the deceit, Roopa filed a complaint with the Jayanagar police. However, the alleged fraudster and her associates attempted to mitigate the situation by returning the money and issuing a check. Unfortunately, the check turned out to be invalid, prompting further suspicion and frustration on Roopa's part.

This incident is not an isolated case, as Sandhya Pavitra Nagaraj is accused of engaging in similar fraudulent activities in other regions, including Yadagiri. Victims, who sought jobs and paid substantial amounts, claim that Sandhya failed to deliver on her promises, leaving them in financial distress.



A separate case involves a woman named Veena from Bangalore, who allegedly paid Sandhya 20 lakhs for a promised job in 2021. Three years later, no job materialized, and the money was not returned. Veena complained to the Jnana Bharati police station on January 25.

In yet another instance, a youth from Yadgiri, Chandru, claims to have suffered significant financial losses after being cheated by Sandhya Pavitra Nagaraj. Despite his desperate plea for a job or the return of his money, Chandru remains bedridden and financially strained.