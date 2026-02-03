A 15-year-old Bengaluru student died after falling from his apartment, allegedly after drinking at a pub. Police booked the pub for serving a minor, though it denies the charge. An inquiry will determine if the death was accidental or suicide.

A 15-year-old Class 10 student in Bengaluru died by suicide after reportedly consuming alcohol at a city pub, in an incident that has sparked alarm over underage drinking and pub licence enforcement. The boy, who had attended a school farewell party on Friday with classmates, later visited Legacy Brewing Company in Rajarajeshwarinagar where he allegedly consumed alcohol and smoked with his friends, Bengaluru police said.

After returning from the pub with a group of seven to eight classmates around 9.30 pm, the teenager was dropped near his apartment but did not enter. Instead, he wandered in the building compound before falling from the seventh floor of his residential building around 9.40 pm. Security personnel raised the alarm, and the boy was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police Action and FIR Against Pub

Following the tragedy, Bengaluru police registered an FIR against the pub owner and staff under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Karnataka Excise Act for allegedly serving alcohol and cigarettes to a minor. Authorities said an unnatural death case has also been filed as they investigate the exact circumstances.

Senior police officers told reporters that they will review all angles — including whether the boy died by suicide or fell accidentally — while examining CCTV footage from both the pub and the apartment complex. Police are expected to investigate why the minor consumed alcohol, whether he was fearful of facing his family afterward, and if any academic or personal pressures played a role.

Pub’s Response and Licence Proceeding

The management of Legacy Brewing Company has denied allegations of serving alcohol to the boy, claiming he brought alcohol with him when he entered the establishment. Police said they would examine pub CCTV to verify this claim. Meanwhile, authorities have initiated proceedings to cancel the pub’s liquor licence pending the outcome of investigations.

Public Concern and Social Implications

The incident has triggered debate among residents and parents about enforcement of liquor laws and the safety of minors in nightlife settings. Bengaluru has seen multiple high-profile cases involving youth safety in recent years, prompting calls for stricter regulatory oversight of pubs, bars and entertainment venues to prevent similar tragedies.

With investigations ongoing, police said they will continue gathering evidence, interview the teenager’s friends and family, and piece together the events leading up to the tragedy. The case is being closely watched as authorities seek to balance youth safety with enforcement of public alcohol laws.