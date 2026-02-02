Bengaluru’s Agara Flyover saw a car driving recklessly in a zig-zag manner around 10:30 PM, endangering commuters. Police are investigating the incident after it went viral on social media. Eyewitnesses report possible drunk driving.

Bengaluru witnessed a shocking incident of dangerous driving yesterday at around 10:30 pm on the Agara Flyover, near Jagannath Temple. Shared on X by Karnataka Portfolio, a car was seen speeding excessively and manoeuvring in a reckless zig-zag manner, putting the lives of other commuters at serious risk. Eyewitnesses reported that the driver appeared rash and possibly under the influence of alcohol. Dashcam footage could not capture the vehicle’s number plate due to the high speed, but the sheer recklessness of the act was clearly evident. Such behaviour on public roads is not a thrill; it is a direct threat to life, and a single mistake could lead to a fatal accident.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Social Media Reacts to Reckless Driving

The incident was widely shared on social media, prompting concerned citizens to voice their fears about road safety.

One user commented: "@blrcitytraffic @BlrCityPolice Sir please make some plan to take care of traffic violation and reckless driving. It is becoming very risky to travel on a two-wheeler. Please come to Rajeshwari Nagar ward 160 and see how people park vehicles and how they ride."

Scroll to load tweet…

Another user highlighted poor road visibility, saying: "Road too is dark as Gotham City."

Scroll to load tweet…

These reactions underline the growing concern among Bengaluru commuters about road safety and the urgent need for stricter enforcement against reckless driving.

Police Take Notice

Following the viral post, the Bengaluru Traffic Police requested the HSR Layout Traffic BTP to investigate the matter and prevent potential accidents. Authorities have emphasised that reckless driving, particularly under the influence of alcohol, will not be tolerated, and that violators must be held accountable to ensure the safety of all road users.

Public Safety and Awareness

Experts warn that public roads are not playgrounds. Incidents such as this serve as a reminder of the importance of responsible driving. Drivers must follow traffic rules, respect speed limits, and prioritise the safety of fellow commuters. Community engagement and strict policing remain crucial to prevent dangerous incidents from escalating into fatal accidents.