A 26-year-old man, Irfan Mullani, died under mysterious circumstances after falling from the fourth floor in Bharathi Nagar, Bengaluru. Police have registered an UDR and are investigating the incident. Relatives and eyewitnesses are being questioned.

A shocking incident occurred within the limits of the Bharathi Nagar police station, where a young man lost his life under mysterious circumstances after falling from the fourth floor. The deceased, identified as 26-year-old Irfan Mullani, was visiting relatives in the area when the incident took place. His sudden death has raised concerns among family members, neighbours, and local residents, prompting a police investigation to determine whether it was accidental or involved other factors.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of the Incident

The incident took place on January 30 near the Fruits Market in Bharathi Nagar. Although Irfan was not originally from the area, he had come to visit his relatives’ home that day. While everything appeared normal during his visit, Irfan suddenly fell from the fourth floor. He suffered severe injuries upon impact. Despite immediate efforts to rush him to the hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Suspicion Surrounding the Death

At present, it remains unclear whether Irfan accidentally slipped from the fourth floor or if other circumstances were involved. The fact that the incident occurred while he was at his relatives’ home has caused anxiety among family members and local residents. Police are examining whether any quarrel, pressure, or unusual activity occurred prior to the fall.

Police Investigation Underway

Officers from Bharathi Nagar police station promptly visited the scene and conducted an inspection. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the exact cause of death will be confirmed once the report is received. The police have registered the case as an ‘Unnatural Death Report’ (UDR).

Relatives of the deceased and eyewitnesses present at the scene are being questioned, and CCTV footage from the surrounding area near the Fruits Market is under review. The mysterious death has sparked discussion across the locality, with authorities assuring that the investigation will reveal the truth.