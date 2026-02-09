The Bengaluru City District Administration has reclaimed 8.04 acres of encroached government land worth ₹27.72 crore across multiple taluks. The eviction drive covered gomala, kharab lake land, inam land and other public properties.

In a major drive against land encroachment, the Bengaluru Urban District Administration has cleared and taken possession of 8.04 acres of government land within the city district limits. The reclaimed land, valued at ₹27.72 crore, was found to have been illegally encroached upon across multiple taluks, officials said.

Types Of Government Land Recovered

Officials carried out eviction operations on various categories of government land, including gomala (grazing land), government kharab lake land, mupattu kaval, government barren land, kharab thopu, haddugidada halla, inam land, and gundutopu areas. The drive is part of ongoing efforts to protect public land and prevent illegal occupation.

Reclaimed Land In East And Anekal Taluks

In Bengaluru East taluk’s Bidarahalli hobli, authorities reclaimed 1.30 acres of gomala land worth ₹6 crore in Khajisonnenahalli, along with 22 guntas of gomala land valued at ₹2 crore in Kannur. In Anekal taluk, officials seized 1.20 guntas of kharab lake land worth ₹9 crore in S. Bingipura and 13 guntas of mupattu kaval land valued at ₹45 lakh in Sarjapur.

Eviction Drive In South, Yelahanka And North Taluks

In Bengaluru South taluk, 20 guntas of government barren land worth ₹15 lakh were recovered in Seshagiripura. In Yelahanka taluk, authorities repossessed 1 acre of kharab thopu land valued at ₹4 crore in Bagalur and 32 guntas of haddugidada halla land worth ₹65 lakh in Ittagalapura. Additionally, in Bengaluru North taluk’s Dasanapura, 1.03 acres of inam land valued at ₹5 crore in Byandahalli village were reclaimed, District Collector G. Jagadeesh said.