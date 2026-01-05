Five Bengaluru sub-registrars were suspended for illegally registering 53.5 acres of Infosys land worth ₹250 crore using the Kaveri-2 software. A departmental inquiry has been launched into the fraudulent sale deeds..

A major fraud has been uncovered in the Kaveri-2 software’s court order-based registration system, which has reportedly been misused for illegal property registrations across multiple parts of Bengaluru. Investigations have revealed that sale deeds were fraudulently registered by falsely citing court orders, even when property records were unavailable in the e-Swathu system. In response, five sub-registrars, including Sarjapur Sub-Registrar Ravi Sankanagowda, have been suspended pending departmental inquiries. The irregularities involve high-value properties and indicate systematic misuse of the registration system over time.

Corruption in Sarjapur Sub-Registrar’s Office

At the Sarjapur Sub-Registrar’s office, Ravi Sankanagowda allegedly registered 53.5 acres of land belonging to Infosys, valued at approximately ₹250 crore, to Purva Blue Home Ventures Private Limited through 40 sale deeds. The Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps, Mullai Muhilan, confirmed that Ravi Sankanagowda has been suspended in connection with these fraudulent registrations.

In a press statement, Mullai Muhilan explained that the Kaveri 2.0 software provides certain exemptions under the court order-based registration system. This provision, however, was reportedly misused, allowing multiple sale deeds to be registered by falsely claiming that a court order existed when it did not.

He added that a comprehensive investigation has been launched into all such cases and emphasised that strict action will be taken against officials found guilty.

Four Other Sub-Registrars Suspended

Apart from Sarjapur, similar irregularities were reported in the Banaswadi, Varthur, and Halasuru sub-registrar offices. Despite mandatory requirements to import e-Khata information from the e-Swathu system, this rule was violated, leading to illegal registrations.

Of the five sub-registrars implicated, one has retired. The remaining four, N Satish Kumar, Sridhar (in-charge sub-registrar), Girish Chandra, and R Prabhavathi, were suspended on 2 January, pending departmental inquiries. Mullai Muhilan stated that strict action would be taken against all guilty officials based on the inquiry report.