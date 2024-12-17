CCB seizes Rs 24 crore MDMA; Bengaluru police bust drug rackets, seize 190 kg ganja in one week!

The Bengaluru CCB seized 12 kg of MDMA worth Rs 24 crore, arresting a Nigerian woman. Yelahanka, Banaswadi, and Ashok Nagar police busted drug rackets, collectively seizing 190 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.2 crore. Eleven accused were arrested in city-wide operations.

The Bengaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) has busted a massive drug racket, seizing 12 kg of MDMA crystals worth Rs 24 crore. The operation was carried out in TC Palya near KR Puram, where a foreign woman was arrested while attempting to sell the contraband.

The arrested woman, identified as Roselime (40), a Nigerian national, was reportedly operating from a grocery shop. Police revealed that she hid drugs inside sofa cushions, dry fish, and grocery packets to avoid suspicion. Initial investigations have linked the supply to a Mumbai-based individual. The woman, staying in the city on a valid visa, was allegedly preparing to distribute the drugs after New Year celebrations.



The CCB's raid, which was based on specific intelligence, marks the first time such a large quantity of MDMA has been seized in a single case. The drugs were in the form of white and yellow crystals.

Along with MDMA, other police operations in Bengaluru have also led to significant ganja seizures:

- Yelahanka Police seized 93 kg of ganja worth Rs 74 lakh. A truck and an Innova car, used for transporting the drugs, were also confiscated. Four individuals have been arrested in this case, and further inquiries are ongoing.

- Ashok Nagar Police seized 76 kg of ganja worth Rs 30 lakh during a raid near a cemetery. Four accused were arrested.

- Banaswadi Police recovered 15 kg of ganja worth Rs 15 lakh after arresting an individual who was attempting to sell the drugs.

- Amruthahalli Police seized 5 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.5 lakh. The accused reportedly sourced the contraband from Odisha and was selling it at lower rates.



In total, 11 accused have been arrested, and police have seized 190 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.2 crore across the city in the last week.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand addressed the press, speaking about the scale of the operations and commending the efforts of the CCB and local police. He added that another woman involved in the drug racket is currently missing, and police teams are actively searching for her.

