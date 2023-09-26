Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru Braces for Bandh as Section 144 Imposed Amid Cauvery Water Dispute

    As Bengaluru readies itself for a bandh scheduled for September 26 in protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, stringent measures have been put in place. 
     

    Srishti ms
    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 3:25 PM IST

    Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda has declared that although the bandh has been called, gatherings and rallies will not be permitted. To ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents, Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been enforced in the city from midnight today.

    Addressing the media on Monday, September 25, Commissioner Dayananda issued a stern warning that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in disruptive activities during the bandh.
    Security arrangements have been beefed up significantly for the upcoming bandh. Patrol forces, along with additional personnel, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), have been deployed to maintain order. 

    Commissioner Dayananda emphasized that organizers of the bandh would be held responsible for any property damage or forced shop closures. He also warned against road blockades and threats to traders, promising strict police action in such cases.

    To prevent any untoward incidents, tight security measures have been put in place, with approximately 20,000 security personnel deployed throughout the city on Tuesday. This includes 60 units of the Karnataka State Reserve Police and 40 units of the City Armed Reserve Police. Enhanced security measures have also been implemented in areas bordering Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

    The long-standing Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has resurfaced, with the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) instructing the Karnataka government to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for an additional 15 days.

