In Bengaluru, BMTC staff displayed remarkable honesty by returning a bag containing gold jewellery worth ₹10 lakh left behind by a passenger on a bus. Their timely action and integrity have won widespread praise online and appreciation from officials.

In a heartening incident that highlights integrity in public service, two staff members of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation have earned widespread praise for their honesty. A driver and a conductor ensured the safe return of gold jewellery worth ₹10 lakh that had been accidentally left behind by a passenger on a city bus. Their prompt action and ethical conduct have been widely appreciated by both officials and the public.

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Passenger Forgets Bag Containing Gold Jewellery

The incident occurred late at night when a passenger travelling on a BMTC bus got off in a hurry, unknowingly leaving behind a bag on the seat. The bag contained gold jewellery valued at approximately ₹10 lakh. The passenger realised the loss only after reaching home, leading to panic and distress.

Driver and Conductor Act with Integrity

Conductor Nagendra noticed the unattended bag during routine checks and immediately alerted driver Siddaraju. Upon opening the bag to identify its owner, they discovered the valuable jewellery inside. Without hesitation, the duo reported the matter to their senior officials, choosing honesty over temptation.

Gold Returned to Rightful Owner After Verification

BMTC officials promptly initiated efforts to trace the owner. After verifying the necessary documents and confirming the identity, the bag was handed over to the rightful owner. The passenger, overwhelmed with relief, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the staff for their commendable honesty.

A Reminder of Trust in Public Service

The incident serves as a powerful reminder that integrity and responsibility continue to thrive in public service. The actions of Siddaraju and Nagendra stand as an inspiring example of honesty, earning them well-deserved appreciation across Bengaluru.