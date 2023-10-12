Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: BMTC boosts Namma Metro connectivity with feeder buses on Purple Line

    The fully operational Bengaluru Namma Metro Purple Line, running from Challaghatta to Whitefield, has received a boost in last-mile connectivity to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) with the launch of a new BMTC feeder bus service, connecting KR Pura station to the Central Silk Board. Karnataka's Transport Minister, Ramalinga Reddy, inaugurated the service and emphasized the government's plans to acquire more than 2,000 additional buses for BMTC. 

    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 4:48 PM IST

    Bengaluru's Purple Line of the Namma Metro, running from Challaghatta to Whitefield, is now fully operational. To enhance the last-mile connectivity of this metro line to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has launched a new feeder bus service. 

    These feeder buses will run every five minutes during peak hours and every eight minutes during non-peak hours, connecting the KR Pura station to the Central Silk Board. The service was officially inaugurated by Karnataka's Transport Minister, Ramalinga Reddy.

    Minister Reddy mentioned that the government is planning several changes for BMTC in the next six months, which includes acquiring more than 2,000 additional buses.

    During a ride on one of the newly launched feeder buses, Minister Reddy emphasized the importance of encouraging more people to use the Metro system, stating, "More people should travel on the Metro. That's why we are providing connectivity. To ensure that the last-mile connection is convenient, we need to provide more buses."

    As traffic congestion continues to pose a significant challenge in Bengaluru, known as Silicon City, many IT  companies along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) are taking proactive measures to promote the use of public transportation among their employees. These collaborative efforts involve engaging with civic activists and other stakeholders.

    The ORR in Bengaluru houses 18 IT sectors and employs over 500,000 individuals in more than a thousand IT companies. Regrettably, out of this workforce, approximately 350,000 IT employees opt for private vehicles for their daily commutes. To address the issue of traffic congestion, it is crucial for IT employees to adopt alternative transportation options like the Metro and BMTC buses.

