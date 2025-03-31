IPL 2025: MS Dhoni helps RR head coach Rahul Dravid to shake hands with CSK players after match (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Veteran Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni had a heartwarming moment with Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid after the IPL 2025 match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30.

Rajasthan Royals registered their first win of the season with a narrow six-run victory over Chennai Super Kings. After posting a total of 182/9, thanks to Nitish Rana’s brilliant innings of 81 off 36 balls, the hosts restricted five-time IPL champions to 176/6 despite fighting 63 off 44 balls by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Wanindu Hasaranga led the RR’s bowling attack as he registered figures of 4/35 at an economy rate of 8.80 in four overs.

After the match, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings players were exchanging handshakes. What caught the attention was MS Dhoni having a conversation with Rahul Dravid. Dravid was on crutches as he suffered an injury on his left leg during the semifinal of the Karnataka State Cricket Association Division 1 tournament earlier this month. Noticing that Dravid cannot walk ahead due to crutches and cast on his left leg, MS Dhoni was seen gesturing to CSK players to quickly shake hands with his former Indian teammate. The video of the same went viral on social media.

WATCH: MS Dhoni assisting Rahul Dravid to shake hands with CSK players

MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid played together for 8 years until the latter’s retirement from his international career in 2012. Dravid was part of Team India when MS Dhoni made his debut against Bangladesh in December 2004. The duo played a pivotal role in Team India’s success over the years, winning the Test series in England and contributing significantly to India’s rise across all formats of the game.

Interestingly, Rahul Dravid passed on his captaincy baton to MS Dhoni after India’s disastrous campaign at the 2007 ODI World Cup, where they had an early exit from the tournament. After Dhoni took over Team India’s reins as a captain, he led the side to 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy titles. Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020.

Chennai Super Kings suffered two consecutive defeats

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings suffered their second consecutive defeat in the ongoing IPL 2025. The five-time IPL champions had a brilliant start to their campaign with a win over Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side failed to keep the winning momentum in the next two matches.

Chennai Super Kings’ biggest setback in the IPL 2025 was surrendering their Chepauk fortress to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the first time since 2008, losing the match 50 runs. With two losses on the trot, CSK are at the seventh spot on the points table with two points from three matches.

Chennai Super Kings will look to bounce back when they take on Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 5, Saturday.

