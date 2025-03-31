Lifestyle
You can carry a yellow golden border saree like Kajol on Gangaur. This saree has a golden shade with yellow and also has self-designed booties.
Ladies also like to wear shiny sarees in the festive season. This light-dark brown saree has shine, which gives a sober look when worn.
Gota Patti work sarees are in demand during the festive season. This peach-colored saree has a metallic colored border. Also, designs and mirror work are done with Gota Patti.
Ladies also like to wear sequin work sarees. This magenta colored net saree has a thin border of golden sequins. Along with this, stars have vines and booties all over the saree.
Double color fine core sarees can also be styled in the festive season. This saree has a dark zari core and also has light work done on it.
Heavy printed pallu sarees also give a graceful look on festivals. This light orange colored saree has a border with a great design. The pallu has large leaves and vines.
Flower print silk saree can also be worn at in-house events. This entire saree has flower prints with vines. It also has a plain border.
