user
user icon

Ehang In Focus After Gaining Air Operator Certificate In China, Retail Speculates Pump And Dump

The company said its joint venture company, Hefei HeYi Aviation, also received the operations certificate for its flagship electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

Ehang In Focus After Gaining Air Operator Certificate In China, Retail Speculates Pump And Dump
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 31, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Ehang (EH) stock will likely draw retail attention on Monday after the company gained air operator certificate for civil human-carrying pilotless aerial vehicles from the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

The firm said its joint venture company, Hefei HeYi Aviation, also received the operations certificate for Ehang’s electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL).

EHang Holdings provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle systems and solutions, including air mobility, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

The firm’s flagship product, EH216-S, has obtained the world’s first type certificate, production certificate, and standard airworthiness certificate for pilotless eVTOL issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

“This milestone officially marks the launch of China’s human-carrying flight era in the low-altitude economy,” the company said in a statement.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘bullish’ (56/100) territory from ‘neutral’(46/100) a day ago, while retail chatter rose to ‘high.’

EH’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:55 a.m. ET on March 31, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits EH’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:55 a.m. ET on March 31, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One trader said the company could no longer “rely on hype” and prove its worth to the market and speculated that the stock could see “pump and dump” activity on Monday.

 

Another user was not optimistic about the stock due to earlier moves following positive developments.

The company had projected 2025 revenue to nearly double to 900 million yuan ($125.7 million).

In 2024, its EH216 series eVTOL sales and deliveries jumped to 216 units.

Ehang shares have gained 30.9% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PVH Expected To Report Revenue Degrowth in Q4, China Situation In Focus: Retail Investors In Wait-And-Watch Mode

PVH Expected To Report Revenue Degrowth in Q4, China Situation In Focus: Retail Investors In Wait-And-Watch Mode

New Fortress Energy Stock Sees 150% Rise In Retail Chatter Last Week Amid Asset Sale, Favorable Regulatory Environment

New Fortress Energy Stock Sees 150% Rise In Retail Chatter Last Week Amid Asset Sale, Favorable Regulatory Environment

TMC, MP Materials, B2Gold, Agnico, Harmony Gold: Top 5 Metals And Mining Stocks Buzzing On Stocktwits Last Week

TMC, MP Materials, B2Gold, Agnico, Harmony Gold: Top 5 Metals And Mining Stocks Buzzing On Stocktwits Last Week

C3.ai, Palo Alto, My Size, And More: 5 Software Stocks That Saw Brisk Activity On Stocktwits Last Week

C3.ai, Palo Alto, My Size, And More: 5 Software Stocks That Saw Brisk Activity On Stocktwits Last Week

Oracle Analyst Downplays Reports Of DoD Contract Cancellation But Retail’s Worried

Oracle Analyst Downplays Reports Of DoD Contract Cancellation But Retail’s Worried

Recent Stories

Is your laptop overheating this summer? Try THESE 6 cool fixes! gcw

Is your laptop overheating this summer? Try THESE 6 cool fixes!

Career Guide: How to prepare for UPSC Civil Services Exam iwh

Career Guide: How to prepare for UPSC Civil Services Exam

'Say hi to George for me': Elon Musk fires back at protester who interrupted his speech in Wisconsin (WATCH) shk

'Say hi to George for me': Elon Musk fires back at protester who interrupted his speech in Wisconsin (WATCH)

PVH Expected To Report Revenue Degrowth in Q4, China Situation In Focus: Retail Investors In Wait-And-Watch Mode

PVH Expected To Report Revenue Degrowth in Q4, China Situation In Focus: Retail Investors In Wait-And-Watch Mode

New Fortress Energy Stock Sees 150% Rise In Retail Chatter Last Week Amid Asset Sale, Favorable Regulatory Environment

New Fortress Energy Stock Sees 150% Rise In Retail Chatter Last Week Amid Asset Sale, Favorable Regulatory Environment

Recent Videos

Eid 2025: BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain Offers Namaz at Parliament Street Mosque in Delhi

Eid 2025: BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain Offers Namaz at Parliament Street Mosque in Delhi

Video Icon
Thailand: Search and Rescue Works Underway in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Thailand: Search and Rescue Works Underway in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Isar Aerospace: Europe’s Private Rocket Dream Shattered in Seconds | WATCH

Isar Aerospace: Europe’s Private Rocket Dream Shattered in Seconds | WATCH

Video Icon
Tension in Moradabad: Police and Namazis Face Off at Eidgah on Eid al-Fitr | Asianet Newsable

Tension in Moradabad: Police and Namazis Face Off at Eidgah on Eid al-Fitr | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Eid Al Fitr 2025: What are UAE Residents' Top Picks for This Shopping Season?

Gulf Pulse | Eid Al Fitr 2025: What are UAE Residents' Top Picks for This Shopping Season?

Video Icon