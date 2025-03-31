Ehang In Focus After Gaining Air Operator Certificate In China, Retail Speculates Pump And Dump

Read Full Article

Ehang (EH) stock will likely draw retail attention on Monday after the company gained air operator certificate for civil human-carrying pilotless aerial vehicles from the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

The firm said its joint venture company, Hefei HeYi Aviation, also received the operations certificate for Ehang’s electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL).

EHang Holdings provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle systems and solutions, including air mobility, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

The firm’s flagship product, EH216-S, has obtained the world’s first type certificate, production certificate, and standard airworthiness certificate for pilotless eVTOL issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

“This milestone officially marks the launch of China’s human-carrying flight era in the low-altitude economy,” the company said in a statement.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘bullish’ (56/100) territory from ‘neutral’(46/100) a day ago, while retail chatter rose to ‘high.’

One trader said the company could no longer “rely on hype” and prove its worth to the market and speculated that the stock could see “pump and dump” activity on Monday.

Another user was not optimistic about the stock due to earlier moves following positive developments.

The company had projected 2025 revenue to nearly double to 900 million yuan ($125.7 million).

In 2024, its EH216 series eVTOL sales and deliveries jumped to 216 units.

Ehang shares have gained 30.9% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos