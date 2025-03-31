Entertainment

Rana Daggubati Praises Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image credits: Instagram

Rana Daggubati's Praise:

Rana Daggubati praised Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first film 'Subham'  under her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures.
 

Family Dynamics:

Despite family differences, Rana has been appreciating and celebrating Samantha's professional achievements showing his love for sam as a big brother. 

Support for Female-Led Projects:

Rana has been vocal about supporting female-focused projects, and his praise for Samantha shows his support to women in the industry. 

Samantha's Resilience:

Samantha's ability to focus on her career and excel in her production debut amidst personal challenges has been widely admired.

Strengthening Bonds:

Rana's acknowledgment of Samantha's work reflects the strengthening of their professional and personal rapport, despite family issues 

