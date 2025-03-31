Entertainment
Rana Daggubati praised Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first film 'Subham' under her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures.
Despite family differences, Rana has been appreciating and celebrating Samantha's professional achievements showing his love for sam as a big brother.
Rana has been vocal about supporting female-focused projects, and his praise for Samantha shows his support to women in the industry.
Samantha's ability to focus on her career and excel in her production debut amidst personal challenges has been widely admired.
Rana's acknowledgment of Samantha's work reflects the strengthening of their professional and personal rapport, despite family issues
