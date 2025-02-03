Bengaluru metro to offer free parking for cyclists: Read this

Bengaluru Metro's new parking policy includes free parking for cyclists, special spaces for the disabled, and NCMC integration for payment. The plan, aimed at enhancing convenience and promoting eco-friendly transport, also addresses non-metro users occupying parking spaces, with CCTV monitoring and safety measures.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has finalized its new parking policy, which aims to enhance convenience and promote eco-friendly transport options for commuters. Under the new plan, cyclists will be able to park for free at metro stations, and special parking spaces will be designated for disabled passengers. In addition, the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) will be integrated for easy payment of parking fees at metro stations.

The policy, which has been sent for approval to the Urban Development Department, will affect over 53 metro stations along the 77 km metro network. One of the key goals of the parking policy is to make parking more accessible and efficient, while also addressing the growing issue of people who park their vehicles at metro stations without using the metro services. BMRCL plans to impose specific regulations on these non-metro users to ensure parking facilities are available for actual metro passengers.



Senior metro officials have emphasized that the new policy encourages the use of sustainable transport. To make metro travel more attractive, the policy also includes provisions for affordable parking rates. Furthermore, the plan prioritizes passenger safety by ensuring that parking lots are well-lit to prevent illegal activities, especially at night. CCTV monitoring will be used to keep an eye on the behaviour of parking contractors and ensure smooth operation.

BMRCL formulated the new parking rules in October 2024 after receiving public feedback, as well as input from the Directorate of Urban Land Transport. The policy also includes the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for the construction, development, and maintenance of parking lots. This system is expected to improve parking infrastructure while reducing overcrowding at metro stations.

