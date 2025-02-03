Bengaluru metro to offer free parking for cyclists: Read this

Bengaluru Metro's new parking policy includes free parking for cyclists, special spaces for the disabled, and NCMC integration for payment. The plan, aimed at enhancing convenience and promoting eco-friendly transport, also addresses non-metro users occupying parking spaces, with CCTV monitoring and safety measures.

Bengaluru metro to offer free parking for cyclists: Read this vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 10:25 AM IST

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has finalized its new parking policy, which aims to enhance convenience and promote eco-friendly transport options for commuters. Under the new plan, cyclists will be able to park for free at metro stations, and special parking spaces will be designated for disabled passengers. In addition, the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) will be integrated for easy payment of parking fees at metro stations. 

The policy, which has been sent for approval to the Urban Development Department, will affect over 53 metro stations along the 77 km metro network. One of the key goals of the parking policy is to make parking more accessible and efficient, while also addressing the growing issue of people who park their vehicles at metro stations without using the metro services. BMRCL plans to impose specific regulations on these non-metro users to ensure parking facilities are available for actual metro passengers.

Bengaluru: Over 58,000 residents seek new Cauvery water connections from BWSSB

Senior metro officials have emphasized that the new policy encourages the use of sustainable transport. To make metro travel more attractive, the policy also includes provisions for affordable parking rates. Furthermore, the plan prioritizes passenger safety by ensuring that parking lots are well-lit to prevent illegal activities, especially at night. CCTV monitoring will be used to keep an eye on the behaviour of parking contractors and ensure smooth operation.

BMRCL formulated the new parking rules in October 2024 after receiving public feedback, as well as input from the Directorate of Urban Land Transport. The policy also includes the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for the construction, development, and maintenance of parking lots. This system is expected to improve parking infrastructure while reducing overcrowding at metro stations.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: Over 58,000 residents seek new Cauvery water connections from BWSSB vkp

Bengaluru: Over 58,000 residents seek new Cauvery water connections from BWSSB

Karnataka man stunned as women conquer 15 km night walk, win Rs 4 lakh bet; Here is what happened anr

Karnataka man stunned as women conquer 15 km night walk, win Rs 4 lakh bet; Here's what happened

Dali & Gala to Jollygunj-7 new eating joints to explore in Bengaluru THIS weekend RBA

Dali & Gala to Jollygunj-7 new eating joints to explore in Bengaluru THIS weekend

Karnataka becomes 1st state to allow 'right to die with dignity' for terminally ill, in line with SC ruling vkp

Karnataka becomes 1st state to allow 'right to die with dignity' for terminally ill, in line with SC ruling

'Wife cannot be charged with extortion for seeking maintenance', rules Karnataka High Court vkp

'Wife cannot be charged with extortion for seeking maintenance', rules Karnataka High Court

Recent Stories

Reduce Chinese influence or face 'necessary measures': US State Secy Marco Rubio cautions Panama shk

Reduce Chinese influence or face 'necessary measures': US State Secy Marco Rubio cautions Panama

Mahakumbhs Digital Khoya-Paya Kendra Over 13,000 separated devotees reunited with families

Mahakumbh’s Digital Khoya-Paya Kendra: Over 13,000 separated devotees reunited with families

From junior clerk to peon: 8th Pay Commission announces revised salaries for govt employees AJR

From junior clerk to peon: 8th Pay Commission announces revised salaries for govt employees

Who is Bianca Censori? Meet Kanye West wife who posed completely naked at Grammys 2025 red-carpet RBA

(PHOTOS) Who is Bianca Censori? Meet Kanye West's wife who posed ‘completely naked’ at Grammys 2025 red-carpet

CM Yogi addresses global diplomats at Mahakumbh showcases Prayagrajs spiritual legacy

CM Yogi addresses global diplomats at Mahakumbh, showcases Prayagraj’s spiritual legacy

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon