In a shocking case from Bengaluru’s Yeshwanthpur, an engineering student and his accomplice were arrested for allegedly threatening a Class 9 boy and forcing him to steal ₹14.59 lakh worth of gold from his home in Mathikere. Police recovered the stolen jewellery.

In a shocking incident reported from Yeshwanthpur, police have arrested two individuals, including an engineering student, for allegedly threatening a Class 9 boy and forcing him to steal gold jewellery worth several lakhs from his own home. The accused have been identified as a private engineering college student and his accomplice Arun Kumar, a resident of Mathikere. Police have recovered 107 grams of gold jewellery, valued at ₹14.59 lakh, from their possession.

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Principal Alerts Parents After Suspicious Behaviour

The incident came to light after the boy’s school principal noticed unusual and suspicious behaviour and informed his parents. When questioned, the boy revealed the shocking details of the extortion, police said.

Accused Planned Theft For Lavish Lifestyle

According to police, both the victim and the accused reside in the Mathikere area. The engineering student allegedly planned the crime to fund a lavish lifestyle and pressured the minor to steal gold from his home. He then used his accomplice Arun Kumar to pawn the stolen jewellery while avoiding direct involvement to prevent suspicion.

Temple Priest Also Involved In Crime

Arun Kumar, who works as a temple priest, allegedly assisted the engineering student in the crime in exchange for a share of the money. Since he was familiar with the boy and his family, having lived in the same locality, he helped facilitate the execution of the plan, police added.

Parents Unaware Of Ongoing Theft

The victim’s parents, both working in a private company, were unaware that gold jewellery was missing from their home. They only learned about the incident after being informed by the school principal regarding their son’s behavioural changes.

Police also stated that the engineering student comes from a financially weaker background, with his mother working as a daily wage labourer to support his education.