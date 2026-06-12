A boy named Satish from Ashoknagar in Dharmasthala, Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, went missing about 26 years ago. At that time, Satish, who was only 12 years old, had left home without informing anyone, along with a circus troupe that had come to Dharmasthala.

The family spent years in tears, with no clue about where he had gone or how he was doing. Time passed, and Satish eventually reached Maharashtra, where he built a new life for himself.

While working and struggling to survive, he slowly forgot his hometown, language and family. The name Satish gradually faded away, and he began a new life as Salim Abdul Ansari. He married a woman named Talima and became the father of two children, Khushi and Azam.

Over time, he forgot Kannada and Tulu, and Hindi became his primary language for communication and daily life.