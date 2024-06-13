Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru’s first double-decker flyover from Ragigudda to Silk-board to open for motorists from June 15

    Bengaluru prepares to open its inaugural double-decker flyover, linking Ragigudda to the Central Silk Board. Spanning 3.3 km, it integrates road and Namma Metro, aiming to ease peak-hour congestion and enhance urban mobility. After delays, the flyover opens on June 15, promising seamless transit from Ragigudda to HSR Layout and Hosur Road, with additional ramps expected by June 2025.

    Bengaluru's first double-decker flyover from Ragigudda to Silk-board to open for motorists from June 15 vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 1:08 PM IST

    After overcoming multiple delays, Bengaluru is gearing up for the inauguration of its inaugural double-decker flyover connecting Ragigudda to the Central Silk Board (CSB). Spanning a distance of 3.3 kilometres, this innovative infrastructure promises to reshape commuting along one of the city's busiest corridors.

    The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced the completion of the ambitious flyover project, which integrates both road and metro rail functionalities. The lower deck of the flyover will cater to vehicular traffic, offering a direct route from Ragigudda to CSB, while the upper deck will accommodate Namma Metro, enhancing public transit accessibility.

    Bengaluru: This is the most recent photo of city's first double-decker flyover

    Initially slated for earlier openings, the project faced delays attributed to various logistical challenges. However, with all major construction milestones now achieved, authorities are preparing for the official opening to motorists starting June 15, pending final inspections.

    Bengaluru Metro Update: City’s largest metro station, Jayadeva junction to be launched by year-end

    In addition to easing traffic congestion during peak hours along the Ragigudda-CSB route, the double-decker flyover is expected to establish a seamless, signal-free transit experience. Commuters travelling from Ragigudda will benefit from uninterrupted connectivity to HSR Layout and Hosur Road, marking a significant improvement in Bengaluru's urban mobility landscape.

    BMRCL has also undertaken the construction of five integral loops and ramps at the CSB junction, labelled A, B, C, D, and E. Ramps A, B, and C will facilitate direct connections to KR Puram and Hosur Road from the Ragigudda/BTM Layout side, while ramps D and E will link KR Puram to BTM Layout and Ragigudda, expected to be fully operational by June 2025.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2024, 1:08 PM IST
