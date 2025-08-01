Bengaluru's BBMP has announced a ₹20 crore plan to build 52 new Indira Canteens in newly added wards. With 160 canteens currently operational, the expansion aims to improve access to affordable meals. Tender process is underway.

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has drawn up a proposal worth approximately ₹20 crore to construct 52 additional Indira Canteens within its jurisdiction, aiming to expand access to affordable meals across the city.

The Indira Canteen initiative began in 2017 with the goal of establishing 198 canteens, one in each city ward. However, due to difficulties in securing suitable locations, only 174 stationary and 24 mobile canteens were set up. Over time, some of these canteens were shut down for various reasons, and currently, around 160 remain operational.

Expansion Follows Increase in BBMP Wards

With the number of BBMP wards increasing from 198 to 225, the state government directed the civic body to set up Indira Canteens in the newly added wards. In response, BBMP is now pushing ahead with plans to construct 52 new canteen buildings.

According to BBMP Health Department Special Commissioner Suralkar Vikas Kishor, the tender process is underway. The technical qualification verification of contractors has been completed, and the financial bids will be reviewed next week. Once finalised, instructions will be issued to the selected contractors to begin construction.

Most Locations Finalised

The process of identifying suitable locations for the new canteens is nearly complete. Only 10 to 12 locations are yet to be finalised, said Kishor.