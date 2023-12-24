Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka government announces budget-friendly Indira Canteen at Bengaluru Airport, offers meals at Rs 10

    Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport introduces an Indira Canteen, offering affordable meals at Rs 10 for lunch and dinner and Rs 5 for breakfast, catering to diverse tastes. This initiative aims to provide economical, quality dining options, extending the success of similar canteens across Karnataka and promoting inclusivity at the airport.

    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

    To revolutionize dining options at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, the Karnataka government has unveiled plans to introduce an Indira Canteen, offering meals at an unprecedentedly affordable rate of just Rs 10. The decision, announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, aims to provide quality, pocket-friendly meals to a diverse range of airport visitors, including workers, commuters, and travellers, irrespective of their economic background.

    This initiative, an extension of the existing Indira Canteens operating across various cities and towns in Karnataka, signifies a significant shift in catering to the diverse needs of individuals frequenting the bustling airport. Unlike the hefty prices previously charged at airport eateries, where a simple cup of tea or coffee could cost anywhere between 200 to 500 rupees, the Indira Canteen promises a menu boasting breakfast options priced at a mere Rs 5 and lunch and dinner at an unbeatable Rs 10.

    Indira Canteen for the poor to become hi-tech; menu to be changed soon

    The revamped menu caters to varied tastes, featuring an array of breakfast choices such as idli with sambar or chutney, veg pulao, chowchow bath, Mangalore buns, and more. For lunch and dinner, options include rice with vegetable sambar and kheer, ragi mudde with vegetable broth, and chapati with veg gravy, among others. 

    The decision to introduce Indira Canteen at Bengaluru Airport comes as a welcome relief, especially for those who have lamented the exorbitant prices at airport food outlets. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring that quality food remains accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial capabilities. The Indira Canteen at the airport is expected to cater not only to the workforce within the premises but also to the wider audience, including middle-class commuters, business travellers, and those seeking economical dining options.

    This move follows the successful operation of over 175 Indira Canteens across Bengaluru, offering snacks at just Rs 5 and meals at Rs 10, reflecting the government's dedication to making affordable, nutritious meals available to all. The decision to expand this initiative to the airport demonstrates a proactive step toward inclusivity and accessibility in providing essential services to the public.

    Breakfast Menu (Rs. 5 only):

    • Idli with Sambar
    • Idli with Chutney
    • Veg Palau with Curd Bajji
    • Kharabat Chutney
    • Chowchow Bath with Chutney
    • Mangalore Buns
    • Normal Buns
    • Bread with Jam
    • Pongal with Chutney
    • Bisbelebath with Boondi
    • Seasonal Mango Chitranna

    UNESCO honors Bengaluru's KIA terminal 2: Named among 'World's Most Beautiful Airports'

    Lunch Menu (Rs. 10):

    • Rice with Vegetable Sambar and Kheer
    • Rice with Takarari Sambar and Raita
    • Rice with Tomato Sambar and Curd
    • Ragimudde with Vegetable Broth and Kheer
    • Chapati with Sagu and Kheer

    Dinner Menu (Rs. 10):

    • Rice with Vegetable Sambar
    • Anna with Takarari Sambar and Raita
    • Ragimudde with Greens Broth
    • Chapati with Veg Gravy

