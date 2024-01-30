Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: BBMP begins ambitious tree census to preserve city's green canopy; Each tree to get numbered

    Bengaluru's BBMP launches a ₹4 crore tree census initiative, assigning unique numbers to each tree above 20 cm trunk size across 225 wards. Concurrently, 20 new parks on city outskirts and gardens in 110 villages are planned, showcasing the commitment to environmental conservation and community well-being.

    Bengaluru’s BBMP has started an initiative to foster environmental awareness and conservation and kickstarted a comprehensive tree census project across the city. The endeavour, aimed at documenting and preserving the green cover, comes for 4 crores and is expected to span six months.

    Under this ambitious project, each tree in the city will be assigned a unique number for identification purposes. The census will primarily focus on trees with a trunk size exceeding 20 cm, ensuring a meticulous count and record-keeping process.

    Bengaluru: BBMP proposes underground tunnel from Hebbal to Palace grounds to ease traffic congestion

    To efficiently carry out the census, the city has been divided into 225 wards. The BBMP has entrusted the task to two agencies operating in eight designated zones, streamlining the process for optimal coverage and accuracy.

    Furthermore, in a move to enhance green spaces, the BBMP has announced the establishment of 20 new parks on the outer fringes of the city. These parks aim to not only provide recreational spaces but also contribute to the overall well-being of the community.

    Bengaluru's BBMP sets new record in property tax collection, gathers Rs 3,273 crore by end of December!

    Simultaneously, a proposal has been put forth for the construction of gardens in vacant lands across 110 villages. The BBMP horticulture department is actively involved in the tree census project and is gearing up to initiate the development of 20 additional parks within the next year. This proactive measure demonstrates the civic body's dedication to nurturing greenery and creating green havens amid the urban landscape.

    The Department of Horticulture has submitted a comprehensive proposal to the government, seeking support for these initiatives. The proposal emphasizes the ecological benefits of such projects and their positive impact on the overall quality of life for Bengaluru residents.

