    Bengaluru: BBMP proposes underground tunnel from Hebbal to Palace grounds to ease traffic congestion

    The BBMP proposes an experimental ₹1,500-2,000 crore tunnel road in Bengaluru from Hebbal to the Palace Grounds, addressing traffic issues. The boat-shaped design aims for minimal environmental impact, with the state government expected to fund the project, integrating it with existing rail and metro infrastructure.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 9:40 AM IST

    To ease the traffic woes in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has put forth an ambitious plan for the construction of an experimental tunnel road on the International Airport Road in the capital city. The proposal, submitted to the state government, outlines a visionary tunnel road spanning approximately 3 kilometres from Hebbal to the Palace Grounds, along Bellary Road.

    The BBMP estimates the cost of constructing this innovative tunnel road at a staggering ₹500 crore per kilometre. Despite the hefty price tag, officials emphasize the environmental benefits, as tunnel construction avoids tree-cutting and land acquisition issues that often accompany road development projects. The total expenditure for this 3-kilometer tunnel is projected to range between ₹1,500 crore to ₹2,000 crore.

    The planned two-way tunnel road, featuring four lanes, is expected to significantly alleviate vehicular congestion in the city. Anticipating the financial burden, BBMP officials confirm that the state government is committed to covering the costs, with a potential allocation of funds in the 2024-25 budget.

    One notable aspect of this project is the collaboration with ongoing suburban rail and metro railway projects near Hebbal. BBMP officials ensure coordination with these authorities to ensure seamless integration of the tunnel road with existing and upcoming transportation infrastructure.
    The proposed tunnel road will include two strategically located stations, enhancing connectivity from Hebbal to the Palace Grounds. The selected sites for these stations are in front of the Government Veterinary College and the Palace Grounds.

    Unveiling a unique design, the tunnel road project adopts a boat model, minimising the depth of excavation to approximately 5 meters from the surface. This innovative approach aims to circumvent challenges associated with tree cutting and land acquisition, common hurdles faced during traditional road widening and flyover construction.

    BS Prahlad, Head of BBMP's Engineering Department, emphasizes that the minimal impact on trees and land acquisition makes the tunnel road a more sustainable and cost-effective solution compared to conventional road development projects.


     

