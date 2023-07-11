Video of Zomato delivery agent with child tied to her chest breaks the Internet

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video of Zomato delivery agent with child tied to her chest goes viral, inspiring millions. Users praise her dedication and work ethic, while Zomato offers support. The heartwarming video highlights the importance of honest work and the resilience of individuals facing challenges.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

    Food delivery apps have made millions of people's lives easier, including daily workers, college students, and others seeking to earn extra money. With rising living costs in metropolitan cities, people often rely on multiple jobs. Women have also joined the food delivery workforce, and their inspiring stories continue to be appreciated by netizens every day. 

    One such woman is receiving praise for her dedication to delivering food for Zomato while carrying her small child. A Zomato delivery agent was captured on video with her child secured to her chest as she fulfilled customer orders. The heartwarming video has quickly gone viral, with users flooding the woman with their blessings.

    The video gained attention on social media, accompanied by the caption, "This Zomato delivery partner spends the whole day in the sun with two children. We should learn that if a person wants, he can also do anything.”

    Users have responded by saying, "Thanks to Zomato for providing the agent's account details, enabling us to send her money." Another user wrote, "This is truly inspiring. It demonstrates the value of hard work under any circumstances."

    The heartwarming video was shared on Instagram by food blogger 'foodclubbysaurabhpanjwan.' It shows the dedicated woman agent standing at a customer's door with her child securely tied to her chest. The video has gained hundreds of thousands of views and has caught the attention of Zomato, which has offered assistance to the woman.

    This powerful video showcases the woman's determination, with many users highlighting that earning money through honest work like food delivery is far better than resorting to begging, theft, or other dishonest means.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 2:45 PM IST
