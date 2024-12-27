Two youths killed in collision while performing bike wheelie near Bengaluru's Devanahalli

Two youths, Arpaz (22) and Manoj (22) from Vijayapura died in a tragic accident on the Vijayapura bypass in Devanahalli while attempting a bike wheelie. They collided with a canter truck, resulting in their deaths. Police are investigating the incident, highlighting the dangers of reckless stunts.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 4:07 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 4:58 PM IST

Tragedy struck on the Vijayapura bypass in Bengaluru’s Devanahalli taluk when two young men lost their lives while attempting a dangerous bike stunt. The incident occurred when the two youths, identified as Arpaz (22) and Manoj (22) from Vijayapura town, were performing a wheelie on their bike.

While showing off their stunt skills, the riders lost control and collided with a canter truck that was approaching from the opposite direction. The force of the crash was so severe that both youths died on the spot. 

The accident has raised concerns over the rising trend of dangerous stunts on public roads. The police from Vijayapura, upon receiving the information, rushed to the scene to investigate the incident. 

The bodies of the two youths were later transported to a private hospital in Devanahalli for post-mortem. Authorities have initiated a probe into the incident, which serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with such reckless behaviour.

This heartbreaking incident highlights the dangers of attempting stunts like wheelies on public roads, which not only endanger the lives of the riders but also those around them.

Bengaluru Rural District and Vijayapura town in Devanahalli taluk are witnessing increasing concerns about road safety, with local authorities now emphasizing the importance of road discipline to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.

