A viral video by a father highlights the changing nature of schools. He was disheartened to find that no one at his son's school—not even classmates—knew him.

School and childhood are always special memories. There's hardly anyone who doesn't look back fondly on their childhood, and for those who studied in village government schools, it was even more special. The joy of walking for kilometres, eating all sorts of wild fruits along the way, is something only those who've lived it can understand. Decades ago, there were no mobile phones. Friends and books were everything. Parents would visit the school once in a while and tell the teachers to give us a good thrashing if we weren't studying. Not every student was a rank-holder back then; maybe one or two would top the class, but everyone knew everyone. Even with so many students, every teacher remembered each child's name and class. But is it the same today? One parent says, absolutely not.

Yes, a video made by a parent after visiting his son's school has gone super viral on social media. Watching this video, many people are getting nostalgic about their own childhood and all the mischief they got up to. So, what did this father say in the video?

Father left disappointed after visiting his son's school

"I went to my son's school today to give him his tiffin box. My heart broke when I got there. Because nobody, and I mean nobody, knew my son. The clerks didn't know him, the peons didn't know him, the teachers didn't know him, and when I asked his classmates, even they didn't know his name. They asked for his full name, section, roll number, and class teacher's name. It felt like my son was a stranger there."

"But our time wasn't like this," he continued. "If our father visited the school, he would get celebrity treatment. Everyone from the school peon to the bus conductor, driver, and even the principal knew him. They would just see his face, take the tiffin from him, and bring it to us. Our teachers knew every single detail about us, like what our parents did for a living and where they worked. But it's not like that anymore," he said, expressing his disappointment.

He also wrote in his post: "What a time today's kids have brought us to. They remember passwords better than their homework. They ask Google more questions than their teachers. 'Online classes' run till 2 AM, which is actually just gaming. And they have an attitude like they're not going to school, but running their own startup." The video has gone massively viral, with many people sharing their own childhood memories in the comments. One user commented, "My father once came to school with my tiffin, but I wasn't even in school that day!" Another wrote, "This brought back my childhood memories." Someone else joked, "Our principal would have run towards my dad saying, 'Finally, I've caught this sinner's father!'" Many others also commented that the atmosphere in schools today just isn't the same.