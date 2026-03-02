A 37-year-old Thai woman married two Austrian men in a single wedding ceremony in Buriram Province, Thailand, on February 28.

In a story that has stunned social media, a 37-year-old woman from Thailand has married not one, but two Austrian men under the same ceremonial canopy. The bride, Duangduan Ketsaro, tied the knot with her two long-time partners in a simple yet heartfelt ceremony that has now gone viral.

Duangduan, once an independent musician working in Pattaya, first met Roman, a former Austrian police officer, during her time there. What began as a chance meeting blossomed into a five-year relationship.

Later, she was introduced to Roman’s close friend, Mack who was also a police officer in Austria. Unexpectedly, Mack, too, fell in love with Duangduan. Instead of rivalry, however, what followed was open conversation, mutual respect, and an unconventional decision.

The trio chose to build a life together.

Wedding in Prakhon Chai

On February 28, in Thailand’s Prakhon Chai district, the three exchanged vows in the presence of close friends and family. The ceremony was intimate and simple.

Duangduan’s journey hasn’t been easy. Her first marriage had ended in divorce, and she is a mother of three children and a grandmother to two. For years, she worked tirelessly to care for her parents and children.

When Roman and Mack entered her life, they didn’t just win her heart, they embraced her entire family.

Before making the life-changing decision, Duangduan spoke openly with her children and parents. To her surprise and relief, they stood firmly by her side.

As a wedding gift, the two grooms reportedly gave her 2 million Thai Baht (approximately Rs 50 lakh), symbolizing their shared commitment to their future together.

Her 61-year-old mother said, "I have seen my daughter struggle for years. Her happiness matters most to me."

She added that she believes both men will take good care of her daughter and the family.

Since local Thai media reported the wedding, the story has spread rapidly online, igniting debate and fascination. Some call it unconventional; others see it as a powerful example of modern relationships built on transparency and consent.