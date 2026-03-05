A shocking viral video shows massive piles of garbage threatening the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Is unchecked tourism destroying this paradise? Learn about the pollution crisis and the calls to save Andaman's pristine environment.

A video showing large amounts of garbage along the roads of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is going viral on social media, raising concerns about pollution in the popular tourist destination. The footage was posted by photographer Mohit Mehta, who had returned to the islands after a four-year absence. In his message, he expressed shock and disappointment at the changes he witnessed. The video captures large heaps of waste and litter spread across roadsides in areas renowned for their natural beauty.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mehta mentioned that the islands were previously known for their cleanliness, but the present condition was disheartening. The video soon gained attention on social media. Many users expressed concerns about increasing pollution in the region.

Also read: Bengaluru ATM Robbery: Police Guard ₹7 Crore Seized Cash at Station for Four Months

Andaman Pollution: Garbage Crisis in a Tourist Paradise

Some social media users suspect that unchecked tourism and irresponsible behaviour by tourists are significant contributors to the issue. Others point to inadequate waste management systems and a lack of effective measures by local authorities.

Scroll to load tweet…

In January 2026, another content creator named Vishnu had posted a video showing plastic waste washing up on the shores of the islands. He suggested that some of the plastic debris might have originated from neighbouring countries like Thailand and Malaysia.

The recent videos have led to renewed calls on social media for improved waste management policies and a ban on single-use plastics. Many are encouraging both local authorities and visitors to take responsibility in preserving the environment of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which are celebrated for their beaches, forests, and marine ecosystems.

Also read: Manipur: Large quantity of narcotics seized from SUV in Tengnoupal