A Bengaluru auto driver is winning hearts online after gifting flowers to a passenger who was filming them. The sweet gesture went viral on Instagram, with users praising his kindness and warmth.

We've all heard the complaints, right? That Bengaluru's auto drivers are rude and always overcharge. But a new video going viral on social media shows a completely different, heartwarming side.

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A woman named Kitoli C Kits shared this lovely moment on her Instagram. She was travelling in an auto in Bengaluru when she spotted another auto ahead of her. This other auto was decorated with a bunch of pretty purple flowers at the back. Kitoli started taking a video of the flowers on her phone.

Her auto driver, this 'anna', noticed her. Without a second thought, he reached out, plucked a few flowers from the auto in front, and just handed them to her. This totally unexpected act surprised Kitoli and made her day.

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In her post, she asked, 'Who said Bengaluru auto drivers are rude?' She also wrote, 'This anna noticed me taking a video of the flowers, and he quickly plucked them and gave them to me. Such a sweet gentleman'.

The video has already been viewed more than 1.1 million times. People are loving it! Comments are pouring in, with users saying things like, 'This is the Bengaluru we love,' and 'Good people who find happiness in small surprises'.

It just goes to show, doesn't it? Sometimes, it's these small, sweet surprises from complete strangers that can really make your day.