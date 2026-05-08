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Madikeri Horror: Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack While Driving, Crashes; Passengers Safe
A bus driver is in a critical condition after he suffered a heart attack while driving near Madikeri. The incident happened early this morning. The bus was on its way from Bengaluru to Mangaluru when the accident occurred.
Driver suffers heart attack while driving
A private bus travelling from Bengaluru tilted precariously near Talathmane, close to Madikeri. The driver suffered a severe heart attack while at the wheel, causing the bus to veer off the road. Luckily, a major tragedy was avoided.
Driver's condition critical
The driver suffered a severe heart attack but still managed to steer the bus to the side of the road, saving many lives. His condition is now serious, and he has been rushed to a nearby hospital in Madikeri for treatment.
Bus falls into ditch
Even as he was having a heart attack, the driver tried to stop the bus. He managed to steer it towards a drain on the side of the road. This action caused the bus to tilt and stop, ensuring all passengers remained safe.
Early morning accident
The private bus had left Bengaluru on May 7. The incident occurred around 5 AM today, creating a tense situation for everyone. Madikeri traffic police soon arrived at the scene to inspect the area and manage the situation.
Passengers safe
The bus stopped on the roadside, so it did not block traffic on the highway. Passengers were naturally worried for a while, but they were all safe. They were later shifted to other vehicles to continue their journey.
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