A Bengaluru commuter alleged on Reddit that an auto-rickshaw driver chased their Rapido bike taxi and attempted to pull them off the moving vehicle. The terrifying incident occurred after the passenger refused to pay a high fare of ₹120 for a short distance.

A Bengaluru commuter has alleged that an auto-rickshaw driver chased a Rapido bike taxi and attempted to pull the passenger off the moving two-wheeler after they chose a bike ride over an auto. The incident, shared on Reddit, has sparked discussions about passenger safety and tensions between traditional auto-rickshaw services and bike taxis.

According to the passenger’s post, the incident occurred after several auto drivers reportedly quoted ₹120 for a short journey of around 2–3 km. Unwilling to pay that amount, the commuter booked a Rapido bike taxi instead. The passenger alleged that an auto driver then began chasing the bike and tried to grab their hand while the vehicle was moving.

Passenger Describes Frightening Experience

In the Reddit post, the passenger said the auto driver attempted to pull them off the bike while the ride was underway. They expressed concern that such an action could have caused a serious fall and potentially life-threatening injuries.

The commuter, who said they had lived in Bengaluru for a long time, described the incident as something they had never experienced before. While acknowledging that auto drivers might have concerns about competition from bike taxis, the passenger said physically interfering with a moving vehicle was unacceptable.

The account has drawn attention to the safety risks that can arise when disputes over transport services escalate into confrontations on the road.

Look At Viral Reddit Post

Rs 120 Fare for a Short Ride Led to Bike Taxi Booking

According to the post, the passenger was looking for transport for a distance of approximately 2–3 km. Several auto-rickshaw drivers allegedly quoted ₹120 for the trip, prompting the commuter to choose a Rapido bike taxi.

The passenger claimed that the situation took a dangerous turn after the auto driver allegedly pursued the bike. The post did not establish the identity of the auto driver or provide independent confirmation of the allegations.

The incident has also reignited online discussions about fares, commuter choice and the challenges faced by different transport providers in Bengaluru.

Reddit Users Urge Passenger to File Police Complaint

The post received responses from users who advised the commuter to report the incident to the police and share the auto-rickshaw’s registration number, if available.

Some commenters suggested that CCTV footage from nearby roads could help investigators identify the driver and establish what happened. Others expressed concern about the potential consequences if a passenger were pulled from a moving bike.

However, the responses reflect users’ reactions to the online account and do not independently verify the alleged incident. There was no confirmed information in the report about a police complaint being filed or an official investigation being launched.

Safety Concerns Amid Auto and Bike Taxi Tensions

Bike taxis have become an option for short-distance travel in Bengaluru, where commuters often weigh convenience, travel time and cost when choosing a ride. At the same time, competition between bike taxis and auto-rickshaws has generated recurring debates over fares, livelihoods and the regulation of transport services.

The latest allegation has brought the focus back to the need for disputes to be handled without endangering passengers or other road users.

The incident remains based on the commuter’s social media account. Any further action would depend on whether a formal complaint is filed and whether authorities can independently establish the facts.

For commuters, the episode serves as a reminder to prioritise safety during confrontations on the road and seek help from the police when threatened.